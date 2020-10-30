Sun-Kissed Skin In Autumn? It's Possible: A MUA's Go-To Hack (Without Bronzer!)
As board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., once warned us about sunspots: "Freckles may conjure up good memories of a fun vacation, but make no mistake of what they really are: evidence that your skin was unprotected in the sun and putting your skin and DNA in harm's way." The ticket? Don't skimp on proper sun protection.
But even the biggest sunscreen devotees (which should be all of us, BTW) can still crave the radiant, sometimes freckled, glow from a day spent in the sun, no? The answer, of course, is to just fake it with makeup. Even though we’re fully into fall—we can practically smell the pumpkin—who’s to say you can’t lean on sun-kissed skin well into autumn? The pandemic has caused many to forgo conventional beauty rules already, so let the warm, vacation-inspired makeup looks ensue. You might not convince your friends and family you snuck off to a sunny getaway—quarantine and all—but that doesn’t mean you can’t fake it for the sake of a good beauty beat.
Ahead, we’ve got an easy tip from makeup artist, Jaleesa Jaikaran, to create the famed sun-kissed glow on every skin tone.
How to create a faux summer glow.
This look is all about the radiance a sunny day brings. Below, Jaikaran’s go-to tip:
- After applying your base product (be it foundation, BB, or CC cream), “skip the bronzing powder and select a foundation one to two shades darker than your true skin match,” she says.
- Dot a pea-sized amount of the foundation under your cheekbones (“align your first placement of the product where the brow ends,” she notes), and blend it upwards towards the hairline.
- Place dots of product up near the forehead and buff it into the skin with a damp beauty blender.
Essentially, you’re placing foundation exactly where you would a bronzer and using it to contour wherever your face catches the light. However, a cream-based product will melt into the skin and make the just-stepped-off-the-beach look a bit more natural (even if the closest you’ve gotten to a sunny vacay is a brisk walk outdoors or a few longing looks out your window). If you really want to go the extra mile, you can even dot a few faux freckles across your nose and cheeks—here's a tutorial.
The takeaway.
Just because fall’s in full force doesn’t mean you can’t lean into radiant summery looks. Makeup has no rules! Plus, all it takes is a few tweaks with foundation to recreate the glow of summers past—and there’s zero sun damage required.
