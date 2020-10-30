As board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., once warned us about sunspots: "Freckles may conjure up good memories of a fun vacation, but make no mistake of what they really are: evidence that your skin was unprotected in the sun and putting your skin and DNA in harm's way." The ticket? Don't skimp on proper sun protection.

But even the biggest sunscreen devotees (which should be all of us, BTW) can still crave the radiant, sometimes freckled, glow from a day spent in the sun, no? The answer, of course, is to just fake it with makeup. Even though we’re fully into fall—we can practically smell the pumpkin—who’s to say you can’t lean on sun-kissed skin well into autumn? The pandemic has caused many to forgo conventional beauty rules already, so let the warm, vacation-inspired makeup looks ensue. You might not convince your friends and family you snuck off to a sunny getaway—quarantine and all—but that doesn’t mean you can’t fake it for the sake of a good beauty beat.

Ahead, we’ve got an easy tip from makeup artist, Jaleesa Jaikaran, to create the famed sun-kissed glow on every skin tone.