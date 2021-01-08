mindbodygreen

PSA: Your Yoga Mat May Cause Backne — But Here's A Natural Fix

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
Image by Javier Pardina / Stocksy

January 8, 2021 — 13:04 PM

Whether you’re just starting out a new routine or re-introducing yourself to yoga, there’s much to enjoy about the practice. Just like countless others, you’ll likely come to realize what it can do for your mental health, your stamina, resilience, and body. 

And with any new habit there are, of course, things you need to learn and adapt to. So let’s set this straight before it becomes an issue: If you don’t clean your mat after every use, it may contribute to body acne. 

Yes, unwashed mats can contribute to body acne. 

Mats collect sweat, grime, and bacteria after use. Just think about all that pooling in the grippy texture, especially if you’re doing a more rigorous flow and then leaving the bacteria to fester and grow in between uses. Repeat this a few times, and not a pretty picture. Now think about relaxing into savasana—exposing all of that to your skin.

From there, it’s pretty easy for that reintroduced bacteria to nestle their way into your pores, which can clog and cause inflammation. The next thing you know, you have a body acne problem you’ve never had prior. 

"Anyone is vulnerable to acne on the back, but particularly those that play sports or do activities that cause sweating or rubbing of clothing or athletic gear," says Umbareen Mahmood, M.D., board-certified plastic surgeon and cosmetic injector at SKINNEY Medspa. "It is extremely important to pay attention to meticulous hygiene because of this."

A natural, DIY yoga cleaner to help. 

There are plenty of ways to deal with body and back acne, but one of the best preventative steps is to just be mindful to clean your mat after every single use. You may not see it as visibly dirty, but there’s a good chance there’s microbes on the surface that will irritate your skin overtime. 

But this natural yoga mat disinfectant is easy to make at home and will solve your woes, before they can become so. 

  • Combine 1 cup isopropyl alcohol (90 to 99% is ideal), ½ cup aloe vera gel, 15 drops tea tree essential oil in a bowl and mix well. 
  • Transfer to a squeeze bottle and spray generously on your mat. 
  • Wipe it dry with a reusable cotton towel and allow to completely dry before rolling it up.

