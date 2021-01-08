Mats collect sweat, grime, and bacteria after use. Just think about all that pooling in the grippy texture, especially if you’re doing a more rigorous flow and then leaving the bacteria to fester and grow in between uses. Repeat this a few times, and not a pretty picture. Now think about relaxing into savasana—exposing all of that to your skin.

From there, it’s pretty easy for that reintroduced bacteria to nestle their way into your pores, which can clog and cause inflammation. The next thing you know, you have a body acne problem you’ve never had prior.

"Anyone is vulnerable to acne on the back, but particularly those that play sports or do activities that cause sweating or rubbing of clothing or athletic gear," says Umbareen Mahmood, M.D., board-certified plastic surgeon and cosmetic injector at SKINNEY Medspa. "It is extremely important to pay attention to meticulous hygiene because of this."