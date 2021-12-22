 Skip to content

How To Clean Your Phone Properly + Why You Definitely Should Right Now

How To Clean Your Phone Properly + Why You Definitely Should Right Now

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
How To Clean Your Phone (& A Key Time To Do It), From A Toxin Pro

Image by Duet Postscriptum / Stocksy

December 22, 2021 — 17:34 PM

When we think of the germiest places in our homes and out in the world, places like bathrooms, water fountains, or public transportation might come to mind. But have you considered one of the grimiest things you come in contact with on any given day is right in your pocket? Yep—we're talking about phones.

Here's why you should definitely give your phone a cleaning if you're traveling for the holidays this year, plus how to do it properly, from an environmental toxins expert.

Why you should clean your phone if you're traveling.

First things first: Phones are virtually one of the dirtiest things we own (when we don't clean them regularly). In a review of 56 different studies on phones from 24 different countries, researchers discovered that phones have an average contamination rate of 68% when it came to things like bacteria, viruses, and fungi. And the study authors even noted that this was likely an underrepresentation of actual germ values.

When you factor traveling into the equation, you're naturally going to be exposed to a greater variety of germs if you're in places like airports, hotels, trains, etc. After all, loads of people are touching everything from armrests to ATMs, to door handles in these high-traffic spots.

Quick as we may be to use some hand sanitizer and a good soap, our phones are likely still carrying traces of everything we've touched in transit. So, here's how to clean yours.

How to clean it properly.

Here's how to clean your phone properly (without damaging it!), according to environmental toxins expert and certified holistic health coach Lara Adler.

  1. Grab a rubbing alcohol with 70% isopropyl alcohol and a soft cloth, or alcohol wipes.
  2. Spray your isopropyl alcohol onto the soft cloth and wipe down all sides of your phone (and your phone case too, if you have one), or simply wipe down with your alcohol wipe.
  3. Don't spray the phone directly, as this could damage the speakers or camera.
  4. Give it a minute to dry.

"The alcohol will be enough to disinfect the surface without unnecessary exposure to harmful chemicals found in conventional cleaning products," says Adler.

The takeaway.

The last thing we need to worry about amid holiday stress is exposure to germs. As you're masked up, washing your hands, and taking immune-supporting supplements, don't forget to give your phone some attention, too.

