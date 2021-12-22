How To Clean Your Phone (& A Key Time To Do It), From A Toxin Pro

When we think of the germiest places in our homes and out in the world, places like bathrooms, water fountains, or public transportation might come to mind. But have you considered one of the grimiest things you come in contact with on any given day is right in your pocket? Yep—we're talking about phones.

Here's why you should definitely give your phone a cleaning if you're traveling for the holidays this year, plus how to do it properly, from an environmental toxins expert.