While brushes made with natural hair have been known to be softer than synthetic bristles, there are some pretty dupe-worthy vegan options out there. Patinkin has her own line of vegan makeup brushes and told mbg exactly how to know your brush is clean: "Synthetic, vegan makeup brushes should feel squeaky clean when you're done rinsing them. That's how you can 100% tell that you have broken down and rinsed away all the buildup on the surface," she said.