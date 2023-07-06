5 Tips For Checking In With Loved Ones Struggling With Their Mental Health

What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

If you struggle to find time to physically be with the person who's struggling, then start with a phone call. "A phone call will provide more cues into someone's mental state than a text," says life coach and clinical counseling expert Sonja Stribling, Ph.D.

You'll be able to get a "raw" response, as Stribling describes it, given that it's more difficult to hide emotions when speaking, compared to texting.

If they don't answer, follow up the call with a text message. "However, don't text a phrase like 'checking in on you' as they may be less inclined to respond," Stribling notes.

This could be because there's not much to respond to, or they fear that responding will spark a Q&A they're not ready for.

Don't worry, we have some draft texts at the end of this story to help you out.