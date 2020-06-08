You Need To Use Soap & Sanitizer — But You Also Need To Tend To Your Microbiome

The concern with sanitizers and antimicrobial agents is that they don’t just kill the bad stuff, they kill the good, necessary parts of our biome too. "Hand sanitizers that are effective at preventing the transmission of Covid-19 are, by definition, biome-unfriendly. To kill the pathogen we are all trying to protect ourselves from they must contain alcohol, which are incredibly effective germ killers, meaning they can kill many disease causing bacteria and viruses within seconds," says board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D. "The problem is these types of alcohols do major damage to the natural lipids and fatty acids on the surface of your skin, so they damage your skin barrier."

What does this mean for our skin, really? “We’ll see a lot of people with skin rashes, a lot of people with weird skin infections, from overuse of these ingredients that are killing the good bacteria on our skin,” Cate Shanahan, M.D. tells us on a recent episode of the mbg podcast.

The concern here, notes dual-board certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., is antibiotic resistance. “Even though the sanitizers generally don't contain antibiotics, when microbes become resistant to some of the sanitizers it becomes easier for them to be resistant to important antibiotics.”

As for broader, long-term concerns—that we just don’t fully know. “We know that the microbiome is proven to be critically important for our health, and using products that can disrupt the microbiome is concerning. At this point we do not know the long-term ramifications or how significant the impact might be of this behavior,” says Barr. “There's still a lot of work that needs to be done to better understand the skin microbiome, especially the microbes that are on our hands. While we've learned a lot about what types of bacteria typically live on us, we know less about what each one’s specific function is and how our behaviors impact them.”

“For example, there’s a study that highlighted that the hand microbiome is a critical component of the human microbiome and the hands have a very high variability of microbes that vary throughout the day even,” she continues. “So the bottom line is that more studies need to be done to fully understand the role of the bacteria on the skin and the intrinsic and extrinsic factors that impact them.”

Luckily, she assures, our skin is a highly resilient organ—and our skin microflora is able to repopulate itself easily, if given the right tools.