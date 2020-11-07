There’s a lion’s share of medical opinions when it comes to COVID-19. This understandably causes some anxiety—it can be stressful not knowing all the answers or having a sense of control. But at the same time, we at mbg welcome all the discourse. We believe science should be a conversation, not a mandate. Science is always evolving—that’s what makes it so intriguing! It's imperative we make space for being wrong, for being right—for finding solutions that help people.

So when we discuss COVID, we’re consulting a plethora of expert scientists who span the entire spectrum of opinions. Recently, we spoke to infectious disease epidemiologist and co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, Martin Kulldorff, Ph.D., M.Sc., about how to protect vulnerable populations during the pandemic. His response? Focus on the vulnerable, specifically older individuals.

“While people of all ages can get infected, the mortality risk is a huge difference by age,” he shares on the mindbodygreen podcast. “It's not just a two-fold or five-fold or 10-fold difference." In fact, one study shows that younger people had 30- to 100-fold lower risk of COVID-19 death than those over 65. That’s not to say there aren’t other at-risk populations vulnerable to this virus—we can’t ignore other factors like underlying conditions and metabolic health—but older individuals do make up most of the ticket. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that the risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19 increases as you get older, with 8 out of 10 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the United States among adults aged 65 years and older.

But here’s the thing: We can’t just slap an “older individuals” label on certain people and call it a day; there's a bunch of subgroups that live within this larger population, all of which may require slightly different plans of action. Kulldorff outlines them below, with action items to protect each at-risk group.