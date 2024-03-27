Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Women's Health

How Women Can Prevent Injury While Weightlifting In Their 40s & Beyond

Stephanie Estima, D.C.
Author:
Stephanie Estima, D.C.
March 27, 2024
Stephanie Estima, D.C.
Doctor of Chiropractic
By Stephanie Estima, D.C.
Doctor of Chiropractic
Dr. Stephanie Estima is a world-renowned health expert on female-centric health span, lifespan, and performance. Through a deep understanding of neuroscience, metabolism, nutrition, and exercise physiology, she helps women make informed choices on evidence-based health strategies and tools.
Woman lifting hand weights in the mirror at a gym
Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy
March 27, 2024

Women are being told to lift heavy weights for the sake of their health—and I totally agree with the sentiment.

But while I believe resistance training is the key to aging well (and developing confidence and mental resilience), one aspect of it is being grossly overlooked: most women, especially those who are now in perimenopause, grew up in the era of step class and cardio kickboxing. It wasn't popular for women to be in the weight room until recently, and many of us were not taught how to lift properly.

After 16 years in private practice caring for thousands of female patients, these are my top tips for women looking to build muscle safely and without injury.

Why women are more injury-prone—especially once they hit perimenopause

There are well-documented increases in tendon and ligament injury risk among premenopausal and postmenopausal women. For example, women are at greater risk than men of sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture1 in the years leading up to menopause. One of the working hypotheses for elevated ACL injury in females is that long-term exposure to high levels of circulating estrogen influences tendon and ligament collagen turnover, composition, and function, and thereby, susceptibility to injury.

Another area we see commonly injured is the shoulder—most often presenting as adhesive capsulitis (also known as frozen shoulder). While frozen shoulder can affect both sexes, it is most commonly diagnosed in women aged 40-602. Although we don't know exactly why frozen shoulder occurs, changes in sex hormones, loss of collagen, and an overexpression of fibroblasts that drive an immune response within the shoulder joint could be risk factors for women.

To make matters worse, when ligaments and tendons are injured during perimenopause or menopause, they can take more time to heal due to hormonal changes that occur during this time—namely, the attenuation of estrogen.

How to prevent injuries in the gym

Consider this a roadmap for how perimenopausal and menopausal women can build muscle, prevent injury, and maximize their time in the gym. 

1.

Do a muscle-specific warmup

The first thing you want to think about when gearing up to lift any weights is how you can best direct neural attention to the muscles in question. Anatomically, nerves and blood vessels travel beside each other through the body, so where (neural) attention goes, energy (blood) flows. 

Warm-ups have classically been thought of as 5 or 10 minutes on the treadmill. While not a bad idea, this isn’t a great one if you are going to be lifting weights. A good warm-up is specific to the movement patterns in question. So ask yourself: What are going to be the best movement patterns to prime my muscles for the work they're about to do?

Let’s say it’s leg day and you’re going to be squatting with weights. Irrespective of the kind of squat or the machine you might be using, you want to prime the body for the squatting motion. What better way to prepare your body for squats than…well…with squats? Body weight squats, Smith machine squats (with no weight), or back squats with a barbell with no plates on it are excellent choices for a warm-up if weighted squats are on the menu.

If you are scheduled for some pull-ups, why not start with assisted pull-ups on a machine? If you are going to be deadlifting, why not deadlift just the bar?

The other objective of a muscle-specific warm-up set is to get you sweaty and ready to work. So typically I like to perform three or four sets of a warm-up before the weights get serious, progressively adding on a bit of weight each time. Remember, you’re not trying to go to failure, but instead ramping up the neural stimulus for when you are ready to lift heavy.

Each progressive warm-up set should get slightly more difficult. When your warm-up is complete, you should feel warm, slightly dewy (aka, you're sweaty) and ready to work.

Here is a sample warm-up set for leg day:

  • Walking Lunges, bodyweight only: 20 reps per leg
  • Walking Lunges, 10 lbs: 15 reps per leg
  • Walking Lunges, 25 lbs: 12 reps per leg

Here is a sample warm-up set for back day:

  • Assisted Pull-Up Machine, 130lbs: 20 reps
  • Assisted Pull-Ups, 70 lbs: 15 reps
  • Assisted Pull-Ups, 45 lbs: 10 reps

(Note: the assisted pull-up machine is “easier” the heavier the weight, so as the weight gets lighter, the harder it gets.) 

Summary

Your warm-up sets should include the movement you are planning on doing with weights. This will reinforce the neuromechanical patterning needed to execute the movement well.
2.

Play around with tempo to increase time under tension

Yes, you can grow muscle without lifting heavy weights. Manipulating the tempo of your exercises can replicate the effects of heavier weights (while reducing injury risk). Specifically, I recommend elongating the eccentric phase of the movement to be about four seconds long. 

One of the biggest mistakes I see in the gym is that we tend to focus more on the concentric phase. Let's use bicep curls as an example: The concentric phase is the first part of the movement, when the muscles are shortening. The eccentric part of the movement is when you lengthen the muscle back to the starting position. 

Now be honest: How many people have you seen only focus on the first part of the curl, only to drop the weight back down and completely ignore the eccentric phase? Now be even more honest: Am I describing your form?!

The eccentric phase is often the harder one, so once you slow it down, you may need to use lighter weights. For those of you who like to load plate after plate on a bar or derive a lot of satisfaction from lifting heavy, you have been warned: Slowing down the tempo and focusing on the eccentric is going to humble you in a big way.

Summary

Shift your attention to the eccentric (lengthening) part of the movements in all your exercises. Slow it down by counting in your head. Start with a four-count descent.
3.

Work the weakest point of the movement

This brings me to my last point: One of the best ways to prevent injury is by training "the weakest point" of the movement. This is another way to say that you should focus on hitting a full range of motion to drive muscle growth. Often, it's in the last few degrees of motion that we leave a lot of our goals on the table. Achieving a full range of motion is also important for injury prevention.

If you are squatting to 90 degrees of knee flexion, it's okay, but not as good at tensioning out the glute as squatting below 90 degrees.

If full range is an issue (maybe you have a foot or ankle mobility issue or an arthritic condition), then keep the weights light and work on restoring your full range of motion. Go see your chiropractor or physio, and for the love of Cleopatra, do the mobility exercises they give you! 

Summary

Execute all your exercises with a full range of motion—or as much as you can. Go all the way down, and then (and only then) shorten the muscle again to come back up.

The takeaway

Once you do a targeted warmup, tempo your workout to focus on the eccentric movements, and get into the longest position possible—all while using lighter weights—I am confident you will make extraordinary progress in your muscle pursuit. By applying some of these principles to your training regimen, you are going to develop a full range of motion, beautiful muscles, and strong tendons and ligaments that resist injury and stand the test of time. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Supplement Is Safer & More Effective Than Melatonin, Says An MD
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is Safer & More Effective Than Melatonin, Says An MD

Michael Pryce, MD

How We Think Ourselves Sick, According To Psychiatrists
Mental Health

How We Think Ourselves Sick, According To Psychiatrists

Michael Bernstein, PhD. Charlotte Blease, Ph.D. Cosima Locher, Ph.D. and Walter Brown, M.D.

This Can Raise Your Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes Regardless Of Diet
Integrative Health

This Can Raise Your Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes Regardless Of Diet

Hannah Frye

Build Your "Brain Bank" Now To Prevent Cognitive Decline In Your 70 Or 80s
Integrative Health

Build Your "Brain Bank" Now To Prevent Cognitive Decline In Your 70 Or 80s

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Is The Secret To Perfect Scrambled Eggs Every Time, Says A Pro Chef
Integrative Health

This Is The Secret To Perfect Scrambled Eggs Every Time, Says A Pro Chef

Hannah Frye

This Deficiency Is Linked To Long COVID Symptoms, Research Finds
Integrative Health

This Deficiency Is Linked To Long COVID Symptoms, Research Finds

Hannah Frye

This Antioxidant Is Vital To Cellular Health — Are You Getting Enough?
Integrative Health

This Antioxidant Is Vital To Cellular Health — Are You Getting Enough?

Morgan Chamberlain

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I Was Hungry All The Time — Until I Started Paying Attention To This
Integrative Health

I Was Hungry All The Time — Until I Started Paying Attention To This

Hannah Margaret Allen

This Supplement Is Safer & More Effective Than Melatonin, Says An MD
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is Safer & More Effective Than Melatonin, Says An MD

Michael Pryce, MD

How We Think Ourselves Sick, According To Psychiatrists
Mental Health

How We Think Ourselves Sick, According To Psychiatrists

Michael Bernstein, PhD. Charlotte Blease, Ph.D. Cosima Locher, Ph.D. and Walter Brown, M.D.

This Can Raise Your Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes Regardless Of Diet
Integrative Health

This Can Raise Your Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes Regardless Of Diet

Hannah Frye

Build Your "Brain Bank" Now To Prevent Cognitive Decline In Your 70 Or 80s
Integrative Health

Build Your "Brain Bank" Now To Prevent Cognitive Decline In Your 70 Or 80s

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Is The Secret To Perfect Scrambled Eggs Every Time, Says A Pro Chef
Integrative Health

This Is The Secret To Perfect Scrambled Eggs Every Time, Says A Pro Chef

Hannah Frye

This Deficiency Is Linked To Long COVID Symptoms, Research Finds
Integrative Health

This Deficiency Is Linked To Long COVID Symptoms, Research Finds

Hannah Frye

This Antioxidant Is Vital To Cellular Health — Are You Getting Enough?
Integrative Health

This Antioxidant Is Vital To Cellular Health — Are You Getting Enough?

Morgan Chamberlain

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I Was Hungry All The Time — Until I Started Paying Attention To This
Integrative Health

I Was Hungry All The Time — Until I Started Paying Attention To This

Hannah Margaret Allen

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice ThemVision Boarding 101: Ideas On How To Make One & What To Add To ItA Beginners Guide To Dream Interpretation & Common Symbols5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansWhat Are The 5 Love Languages? How To Use Them In Relationships
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.