2. Make your bed an inviting space.

Your sleep environment is a big factor for obvious reasons. Dim the lighting, use a little lavender or chamomile aromatherapy if it helps you feel calm, and set up your bed so that you ultimately look forward to bedtime.

Keeping your body cool can help you fall asleep as your body temperature plays an important role in regulating your circadian rhythm. A simple swap like more breathable linens can make all the difference. Avocado's sustainably and naturally made Organic Suvin Cotton Sheets have that extra-soft feel with a silky sateen finish but won't give you the night sweats when you're wrapped up in them, not to mention, these luxurious sheets are the epitome of covetable covers: Only a few thousand bales of this particular heritage cotton are grown each year in southern India.

And if you can invest in a mattress that keeps your back aligned, alleviates pressure points and relieves back pain, and supportively contours to your body's natural curves, do it. The Green and Vegan mattresses by Avocado are made to do just that, using 100% GOTS-certified organic material (and nothing toxic). So when you do fall asleep, you're getting deep, restorative rest throughout the night.

3. Notice when you feel that first wave of tiredness hit—then take action.

Your body isn't meant to fall asleep on command, so forget pressuring yourself by trying to force a specific bedtime every night. Instead, it's helpful to know your "sleep window," that range of an hour or so when your body can fall asleep naturally.

Finding what that window is for you will take some awareness. Notice when you first start feeling that nudge of tiredness at the end of your day—maybe it's when you curl up on the couch at 9:30 p.m, feeling too lazy to do anything but scroll through your phone. Even if your first instinct is that it's too early for bed, this might be your circadian rhythm calling—your body signaling it's time to get that sleep.

Fight the urge to open up Instagram or check one more thing off the to-do list and start the process of showering, brushing your teeth, changing into your PJs, whatever it is you do to get ready for bed—then crawl right into it. No more dozing off on the couch, only to wake up 30 minutes later and deliriously rush through your routine. After a total night's rest, your body will thank you in the morning.