Habits are essentially behaviors that have been overlearned and therefore require little cognitive effort to engage in. People often think that just because they are aware that a behavior is "bad for them," it may not fit the category of a habit. This is what I call an illusion of choice: Any action that takes significantly less work than an alternative qualifies as a habit.

But why are some habits so difficult to quit? It all comes down to the science of the brain.

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that gets released when we engage in something that makes us feel good. Our brains are trained to associate this action with that "good feeling"—and therefore we crave it repeatedly, quickly forming a habit.

In one research study that looked at individuals' experience of taking a potent drug via an IV vs. taking the same dosage orally, taking the drug via IV led to higher self-reported rates of reinforcement and happiness. Therefore, these researchers determined that it was not the concentration of the drug that caused reinforcing but rather how fast the brain experienced the change in dopamine that mattered most.

If we stretch this finding to habits (which also impact dopamine responses), we can see why we often engage in habits that deliver quick gratification. For example, every time we reach for our phones when we're bored, our dopamine levels quickly change. We could go for a walk instead because we logically know that is better for us long term, but we don't because the change in dopamine takes longer to achieve.