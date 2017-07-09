The 9 Things You Need To Do To Be There For A Friend Through A Hard Time

My healing didn’t end there. While life normalized as I hit my stride with career and health through my 20s and early 30s, my mid-30s slapped me across the face with a new pain: extreme infertility sadness. At first, this confused me. Having known since 1998 biological kids were not in the cards for me, I had already intellectually reconciled my identity as a nonfertile woman years ago. But, like most people who deal with a chronic illness or traumatic loss, I didn't just deal with it once. I've needed to re-digest the consequences of my loss and grief throughout the twists and turns of life, especially as I've faced new milestones.

While I am forever grateful for my friends and family who’ve supported me through these years, I’ll be honest: It can feel isolating and frustrating to go through life events when others simply can’t relate. Should you find yourself in the position of not knowing how to support someone in your life suffering from something you don’t understand, here are nine tips I’ve learned from my support system. They helped me when I felt isolated and increased the depth of our connection, too: