What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Weight: A Hormone Expert Explains

Estrogen is the female hormone that gives women breasts and hips and keeps joints lubricated. Men have it too, although at far lower levels. But both men and women are at risk of estrogen overload, which means having too much estrogen in the body—even in menopause. Estrogen is still made in the ovaries after menopause, as well as in the adrenal glands. (While estrogen levels are lower after menopause, if your progesterone levels are super low, you can still have estrogen dominance.)

Estrogen, along with other hormones, is responsible for how you respond to food, drink, and supplements. Put simply, estrogen dominance is the main reason women have a harder time losing weight regardless of age, when compared with men.

How To Heal: To lower your estrogen levels (and thus, help lose weight), I recommend eating a pound of vegetables per day. The fiber from the vegetables helps to excrete estrogen so it doesn’t keep circulating in your body like bad karma. Aim for 35 to 45 grams of fiber per day for women (40 to 50 grams per day for men), but slowly increase in 5-gram increments each day to get to your goal without gas or bloating.

Plus, eating more plants will crowd out the meat. That's important for two reasons: One, meat is a major contributor to climate change. Second, rapid changes in industrial agriculture and cultural expectations over the past century have outpaced the ability of our genes to adapt. Put simply, our DNA-driven biology hasn’t yet adjusted to modern meat—and women are particularly at risk from the effect of meat on their estrogen. The connection between meat and estrogen is profound. When you eat conventionally raised red meat, estrogen overload is more likely.

I’m not saying you have to give up all meat forever—but there are powerful arguments to limit your consumption of conventional meat. Paleo works for some but not all women, and I’ve seen far better results in men. We lack randomized trials for or against eating meat, even pastured. Sadly, we don’t have a body of high quality evidence suggesting that eating meat is better for you than eating plant-based protein, seafood, and poultry.