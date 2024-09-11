Annoying as they are, blackheads are one of the many forms of acne. As we mentioned in the introduction, while your face is usually the first place you'll notice this skin condition, it can also appear on your neck, chest, and back. And similar to pimples or whiteheads, they can occur at any age—although it's most commonly an issue for adolescents. According to the Cleveland Clinic, anywhere from 10 to 20% of adults also struggle with blackheads.