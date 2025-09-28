How Taking Collagen Supplements Can Lead To Softer Hair*
Little compares to running your fingers through silky, soft strands after a fresh blowout. You know the feeling: Your hair feels bouncier, lighter, and flows effortlessly in the breeze. What sort of magic makes salon hair 10 times softer? Maybe it's because the pros know the best blow-drying skills to flatten the cuticle layer; or perhaps it's because they use a wash bowl, which steeps the strands with conditioner-infused water as they rinse.
Regardless, it can be difficult to recreate that elusive, just-stepped-out-of-the-salon feeling. However, reviewers have been raving about mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ for salon-quality tresses, sans blowout.
How taking collagen can lead to softer hair
We should note: Collagen's benefits for the hair are not as widely studied compared to its effects on the skin1. Soft, smooth hair is just not a top priority for researchers at the moment, but that doesn't mean there won't be more research down the line, since collagen research is an active area of science!
However, when you think about the fundamentals of collagen and hair growth, it makes sense that consuming it can change the quality of your mane, including its texture (i.e., key biological hair health pathways are supported by collagen actives).*
According to experts, consuming collagen allows the body to have a greater number of available amino acids. This larger amino acid pool can be used to strengthen the hair follicle and scalp environment, as well as to make keratin (the protein your lovely locks are made up of!).*
Collagen powders should also contain these ingredients
And protecting hair follicles and strands from oxidative stress is crucial to keep them healthy and full. For this targeted antioxidant support, mindbodygreen's collagen powder includes vitamins C and E, both of which are able to help neutralize free radicals in the whole body, including our skin and hair*
It also includes biotin, an essential B vitamin needed daily that is thought to support healthy hair because it is involved in the production of keratin2, the main structural protein component of hair.*
While more robust research is needed on biotin and hair2, one small study in women reported hair growth when supplementing with biotin (as part of a multi-ingredient supplement with other nutrients and bioactives like vitamin C, zinc, horsetail, and more) when compared to those given a placebo.*
In mbg's unique multi-ingredient collagen blend, you'll also find hyaluronic acid, which can help support your skin's natural hydration3; let's not forget, your scalp is your skin, and oral forms of HA can help improve moisture levels of the skin4.*
So, yes, the research around collagen (plus some other key helper nutrients and actives) and hair is promising, but we also can't ignore the power of anecdotal experiences.
Many shoppers have noticed a significant improvement in their locks, like Sydney S., who shares that "[her] hair seems thicker and shinier"* after taking beauty & gut collagen+. Another mbg collagen fan, Penelope, specifically calls out a silkier texture: "I have also noticed my hair feeling softer (even my husband noticed), and my nails are stronger. I love this product!"* she writes.
The takeaway
We'll wager you want to support and secure softer hair, and mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ is a great place to start: It nurtures your hair follicles from the inside out, thus leading to stronger, healthier, and silkier strands—without a salon visit.*