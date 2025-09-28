Little compares to running your fingers through silky, soft strands after a fresh blowout. You know the feeling: Your hair feels bouncier, lighter, and flows effortlessly in the breeze. What sort of magic makes salon hair 10 times softer? Maybe it's because the pros know the best blow-drying skills to flatten the cuticle layer; or perhaps it's because they use a wash bowl, which steeps the strands with conditioner-infused water as they rinse.