We should note: Collagen's benefits for the hair are not as widely studied compared to its effects on the skin. Soft, smooth hair is just not a top priority for researchers at the moment, but that doesn't mean there won't be more research down the line, since collagen research is an active area of science!

However, when you think about the fundamentals of collagen and hair growth, it makes sense that consuming it can change the quality of your mane, including its texture (i.e., key biological hair health pathways are supported by collagen actives).* According to experts, consuming collagen allows the body to have a greater number of available amino acids. This larger amino acid pool can be used to strengthen the hair follicle and scalp environment, as well as to make keratin (the protein your lovely locks are made up of!).*

And protecting hair follicles and strands from oxidative stress is crucial to keep them healthy and full. For this targeted antioxidant support, mbg's collagen powder includes vitamins C and E, both of which are able to help neutralize free radicals in the whole body, including our skin and hair*