Real People Swear This Collagen Powder Gives Them Soft, Salon-Quality Hair

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman Combing Her Hair

Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy

June 18, 2022 — 9:02 AM

Little compares to running your fingers through silky, soft strands after a fresh blowout. You know the feeling: Your hair feels bouncier, lighter, and flows effortlessly in the breeze. What sort of magic makes salon hair 10 times softer? Maybe it's because the pros know the best blow-drying skills to flatten the cuticle layer; or perhaps it's because they use a wash bowl, which steeps the strands with conditioner-infused water as they rinse. 

Regardless, it can be difficult to recreate that elusive, just-stepped-out-of-the-salon feeling. However, reviewers have been raving about mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ for salon-quality tresses, sans blowout.

How taking collagen can lead to softer hair.

We should note: Collagen's benefits for the hair are not as widely studied compared to its effects on the skin. Soft, smooth hair is just not a top priority for researchers at the moment, but that doesn't mean there won't be more research down the line, since collagen research is an active area of science!

However, when you think about the fundamentals of collagen and hair growth, it makes sense that consuming it can change the quality of your mane, including its texture (i.e., key biological hair health pathways are supported by collagen actives).* According to experts, consuming collagen allows the body to have a greater number of available amino acids. This larger amino acid pool can be used to strengthen the hair follicle and scalp environment, as well as to make keratin (the protein your lovely locks are made up of!).*

And protecting hair follicles and strands from oxidative stress is crucial to keep them healthy and full. For this targeted antioxidant support, mbg's collagen powder includes vitamins C and E, both of which are able to help neutralize free radicals in the whole body, including our skin and hair* 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(62)
beauty & gut collagen+

But mbg's collagen powder also includes biotin, an essential B vitamin needed daily that is thought to support healthy hair because it is involved in the production of keratin, the main structural protein component of hair.*

While more robust research is needed on biotin and hair, one small study in women reported hair growth when supplementing with biotin (as part of a multi-ingredient supplement with other nutrients and bioactives like vitamin C, zinc, horsetail, and more) when compared to those given a placebo.*

In mbg's unique multi-ingredient collagen blend, you'll also find hyaluronic acid, which can help support your skin's natural hydration; let's not forget, your scalp is your skin, and oral forms of HA can help improve moisture levels of the skin.* 

So, yes, the research around collagen (plus some other key helper nutrients and actives) and hair is promising, but we also can't ignore the power of anecdotal experiences. Many shoppers have noticed a significant improvement in their locks, like Sydney S., who shares that "[her] hair seems thicker and shinier"* after taking beauty & gut collagen+. Another mbg collagen fan, Penelope, specifically calls out a silkier texture: "I have also noticed my hair feeling softer (even my husband noticed), and my nails are stronger. I love this product!"* she writes

The takeaway. 

We'll wager you want to support and secure softer hair, and mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ is a great place to start: It nurtures your hair follicles from the inside out, thus leading to stronger, healthier, and silkier strands—without a salon visit.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
