The Supplement That (Finally!) Helped Me Get Great Sleep Night After Night
Quality sleep is a big priority for me. As an executive coach, no two days at work are the same. I have clients in time zones around the world, so in order to be successful, I need to have the energy to actively listen to and engage with them. I can't do that if I'm not well-rested.
Advertisement
Why I craved a little extra sleep support
Getting a good night's sleep is key, but it's easier said than done. For starters, my sleep patterns have shifted as I've gotten older, and I find it more difficult at times to fall asleep and stay asleep.
My husband and I also tend to have different sleep-wake patterns. While I may need to go to bed early some nights for a morning session, he prefers to stay up late. When he does finally come to bed, oftentimes it will wake me up for a while.
I'm also a caregiver for my husband, who is in a wheelchair, so it's essential that I'm able to sleep through these interruptions (or at least rollover and fall back asleep quickly) and rest up to have the energy I need to assist him throughout the day.
In the past, I've tried different tools for nightly support, including traditional sleep aids. But they left me feeling groggy in the morning, and I prefer a more natural approach.
I'm very selective about what I put into my body from a food perspective and I really believe food is medicine. So for me, taking something so unnatural didn't feel aligned with my values.
I was searching for a gentler, more natural solution that would help me sleep through the night and wake up refreshed for my work and personal responsibilities in the morning. When I found sleep support+ from mindbodygreen, I was intrigued.
It featured a simple ingredient list—magnesium, jujube, and PharmaGABA®—and had many five-star reviews to its name. I'll admit that I was a little skeptical about the product at first (Were all these positive reviews really true? Was it worth the higher price point?), but I decided to order my first bottle around the holidays to see what it was all about. I'm so glad I did: sleep support+ has made my sleep deeper and easier to come by.*
Advertisement
My experience with sleep support+
Taking sleep support+ for the past month, I've been pleasantly surprised by how it's helped my sleep: I feel very relaxed after taking the product and have been able to fall asleep quickly and stay asleep through the night, even when my husband is awake in the next room.* (And it's football season, so that's saying a lot!) Some mornings, I'll even wake up and ask him what time he came to bed the night before. I don't remember hearing him! This deeper sleep has helped me wake up feeling refreshed and ready to go for my clients.
On an average night, I'll take one capsule (half of the recommended dose) of sleep support+ about 45 minutes before bed. On nights when I know I have a lot of client meetings the next day or I have a lot on my mind, I may add the second capsule. I appreciate that I can tailor this formula to my personal needs and sensitivity. While I've been impressed by how relaxed I am after taking sleep support+, I've never felt cloudy in the morning or like it's too much.*
Overall, I'm very happy to have this product in my health and wellness repertoire. It's the perfect solution for someone like me who values sleep and is very careful about what they put into their body.*
My takeaway
I feel—as I'm sure many others do too—that I'm not able to fully attend to the people in my life after a night of poor sleep. We all need to decide for ourselves how much we value sleep, but for me, it's certainly enough to continue taking sleep support+. This product, though on the pricey side, delivers premium ingredients that have proved well worth it in my life.*
Kit G. Murphy, president of Kit G. Murphy, LLC, runs an executive coaching and business consulting practice that is focused on individuals and closely-held small to medium-size businesses. Leveraging her 20 years as a C-level leader in the professional services industry, she works with individuals and business leaders who want to take stock, plan and achieve new levels of growth, fulfillment and prosperity in their personal and professional roles and all the spaces where those intersect. She works with those approaching major life or career transitions, established and developing leaders, entrepreneurs, and parents. She works with drivers, thinkers, and doers and those who understand that change is the new normal.
She holds a BA in Organizational Leadership, an MA in Organization Development, and a personal coach certification through Wellcoaches. She resides in both Columbus, Ohio, and Lakeside, Ohio where she enjoys tending her perennial garden, cooking for friends and family, and writing.