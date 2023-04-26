The Supplement That (Finally!) Helped Me Get Great Sleep Night After Night

Getting a good night's sleep is very important to me, but, for a number of reasons, it can be easier said than done. For starters, my sleep patterns have shifted as I've gotten older, and I find it more difficult at times to fall asleep and stay asleep.

My husband and I also tend to have different sleep-wake patterns. While I may need to go to bed early some nights for a morning session, he prefers to stay up late. When he does finally come to bed, oftentimes it will wake me up for a while.

I'm also a caregiver for my husband, who is in a wheelchair, so it's essential that I'm able to sleep through these interruptions (or at least roll over and fall back asleep quickly) and rest up to have the energy I need to assist him throughout the day.

In the past, I've tried different tools for nightly support, including traditional sleep aids. However, they often leave me feeling groggy in the morning, and I prefer a more natural approach. I'm very selective about what I put into my body from a food perspective and I really believe food is medicine. So for me, taking something so unnatural didn't feel aligned with my values.

I was seeking a gentler tool that would help me sleep through the night and wake up refreshed for my work and personal responsibilities in the morning. I wanted to help my body find a more natural way to get the rest that it needed.

That's why I was intrigued when I found sleep support+ from mindbodygreen. It featured a simple ingredient list—magnesium, jujube, and PharmaGABA®—and had many five-star reviews to its name. I'll admit that I was a little skeptical about the product at first (Were all these positive reviews really true? Was it worth the higher price point?), but I decided to order my first bottle around the holidays to see what it was all about. I'm so glad I did: sleep support+ has made my sleep deeper and easier to come by.*