How sleep support+ Has Improved My Sleep At Home & On The Road*
Traveling is a total joy—but its effect on sleep can be a nightmare. As someone who lives in Qatar but has family in the U.S., I'm used to taking international flights to vastly different time zones, usually around 10 hours apart. These days-long trips are very draining, and I used to take melatonin to help me adjust.
While the melatonin definitely helped me fall asleep, I didn't like the way it made me feel when I woke up: exhausted, lethargic, and unable to start the day. I knew I needed a new solution and am very happy to have found it in mindbodygreen's sleep support+.*
Advertisement
Why I wanted to try sleep support+
In the search for sleep aids, I was looking for something that felt gentle and natural. I've tried a number of herbal blends and plant-based sleep solutions in the past, but none of them really felt like they were working for me.
I've been a longtime reader of mindbodygreen and am very interested in all things health and wellness, so when I heard mbg's co-founder Jason Wachob talk about sleep support+, I thought "That's it!" The non-melatonin formula of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® really appealed to me.
I first ordered the supplement about a year ago. In that time, I've found it to be so helpful when I'm traveling.* In addition to following the standard jet lag protocol of exposing myself to light and darkness at the right times, taking sleep support+ has made it much easier to adjust to new time zones.*
I also use the supplement to support my sleep when I'm back in the Middle East. While I used to be able to fall asleep anytime, anywhere as a kid, it's become much harder as I've gotten older. I have a full-time job in marketing and also teach yoga on the side, so my days are pretty packed.
I need to consistently get a good night's rest, or the next day—or even the next week—is ruined. Teaching yoga classes is really my passion in life, but I've had to cancel some in the past because I just haven't had the energy, which is always disappointing.
Now, sleep support+ has been helping me wake up with sustained energy, morning after morning.* I am confident that I'm going to feel good the next day after taking this product, which is something I could never say about melatonin.*
Advertisement
My new sleep routine
It's been very easy to incorporate sleep support+ into my nightly routine. I'll usually take it around one to two hours before bed with my herbal tea.
By the time I get under the covers, I feel so relaxed and ready for a great night's rest. In addition to waking up more energized, I've found that I'm also dreaming more when taking this product.* I keep a dream journal, and it's been fun to track how much more vivid they are after spending more time in deep sleep.
While I don't take sleep support+ every night, I definitely feel the difference on the nights that I do and like to have the product on hand as reassurance. To me, it just feels like wellness in a bottle.*
The takeaway
In the past year, taking sleep support+ has made long-haul travel easier and given me the energy I need to get through busy days confidently.* I'm now recommending the product to my friends and family and am so grateful to have it in my well-being routine.
As told to mindbodygreen editor Emma Loewe.
Paula is a yoga practitioner and marketer, with a special interest in nutrition and all that brings balance in life. Her love and passion for yoga have led her to be more considerate about her health and wellbeing. She believes strongly in the benefits of practicing movement on a regular basis, and she is fascinated by aging gracefully with a high quality of life.