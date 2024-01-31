Sleep is one oft-overlooked yet critical step in any “anti-aging” skin care routine. During rest, your body produces melatonin, which contributes to skin repair. The release of HGH helps reinvigorate the mid-layer of your skin as well. Too many nights of subpar sleep can also contribute to cortisol spikes which break down collagen. The bottom line: Make sleep a priority, just as you do your topical routine. For some light bedtime reading, find more on the connection between shut-eye and skin aging here.