As for exfoliation, only do so a few times a week. And never assume that a more potent product means it's more effective. At a certain point, strong products become too aggressive and are counterproductive to your skin goals. "The most important tip is that 'less is more.' You want to exfoliate just enough to increase cell turnover and reveal fresh new skin," Ife Rodney, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of Eternal Dermatology tells us about frequency. "But be sure to not scratch or damage your skin by overusing these devices or products."