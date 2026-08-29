Women With 40+ Reproductive Years Had Lower Risk Of This Lung Disease
If you've had a cough that won't go away or chest infections that keep returning, it's easy to blame allergies, a stubborn cold, or getting older.
But respiratory health later in life may be connected to something that happened much earlier: your reproductive years.
New research examined whether the time between a woman's first period and menopause was associated with her risk of developing bronchiectasis, a chronic lung condition.
About the study
Researchers analyzed 96,996 postmenopausal women from the Women's Health Initiative and followed their Medicare records for a median of 16 years.
Every woman was at least 65 when her Medicare coverage began, so the analysis captured diagnoses made from that point forward.
They calculated reproductive lifespan as the number of years between each woman's first period and menopause.
The analysis also accounted for smoking, body weight, hormone therapy, oral contraceptive use, surgical menopause, and existing health conditions.
Bronchiectasis occurs when the airways become damaged and permanently widened, making it harder to clear mucus and easier for infections to develop.
More reproductive years, lower risk
About 2,600 women, or 2.7% of the group, developed bronchiectasis during follow-up.
Women with 40 or more reproductive years had a 12% lower risk than those with fewer than 30 years.
Compared with women who reached menopause before age 40, those who reached menopause at 50 to 54 had a 14% lower risk, while those who reached menopause at 55 or older had a 17% lower risk.
Hormone therapy complicated the picture. Among women who had never used it, having 40 or more reproductive years was associated with a 22% lower risk of bronchiectasis.
Among hormone therapy users, reproductive lifespan wasn't meaningfully associated with risk, although their overall risk was 19% higher.
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What could explain the connection
Estrogen affects immune function, and levels drop substantially after menopause. Researchers suggest that lower estrogen could potentially make the airways more vulnerable to infections associated with bronchiectasis.
But the study cannot establish that lower estrogen causes bronchiectasis.
The hormone therapy findings add to the uncertainty. Women who experienced an earlier or larger drop in estrogen may have already been more susceptible to health problems and more likely to use hormone therapy.
Genetic and environmental factors could also influence both reproductive timing and lung health, and earlier menopause has already been associated with other long-term outcomes, including higher heart disease risk.
The study has another limitation. Researchers identified bronchiectasis through Medicare billing codes rather than direct clinical evaluations.
When they required two separate records to confirm a diagnosis, the association became weaker.
What to know about your lungs after menopause
These findings aren't a reason to start, stop, or change hormone therapy. The study didn't compare different types of HRT, doses, or how long women used it. It also doesn't show that earlier menopause causes lung disease.
Instead, pay attention to respiratory symptoms that persist or keep returning.
Bronchiectasis can cause a long-lasting cough that produces mucus and repeated chest infections.
If you're experiencing these symptoms regularly, talk to your doctor, and prepping for that appointment by tracking when symptoms flare can make the visit more useful.
If you're considering hormone therapy, discuss your individual health history, benefits, and risks with your health care provider rather than making a decision based on this study alone.
The takeaway
Longer reproductive lifespans were associated with lower bronchiectasis risk in this large observational study, but the reason remains unclear.
Persistent coughs or recurring chest infections are worth discussing with your doctor, regardless of when you reached menopause.