Reached Menopause Before 40? Watch Out For This Cardio Risk
After following more than 107,000 postmenopausal women for nearly 15 years, a new study published in a new study published in Menopause found that reaching menopause before 40 raises your risk of developing high blood pressure later in life. And the earlier it happens, the higher that risk climbs.
The results point to menopause timing as an independent cardiovascular risk factor, one that persists even after accounting for dozens of other health variables.
About the study
The data came from the UK Biobank, a large population-based cohort that enrolled participants between 2006 and 2010 and tracked them through the end of 2023. Researchers focused specifically on postmenopausal women in that database, landing on a final sample of 107,836 women.
The central question of the study: does the age at which a woman reaches menopause independently predict her risk of developing high blood pressure? To find out, the team built a model that controlled for 50 variables, covering lifestyle behaviors, body composition, metabolic markers, family history, and female-specific factors like hormone therapy use.
Earlier menopause, higher blood pressure risk
Of the nearly 107,836 women in the study, 17.2% developed high blood pressure during follow-up. A consistent pattern emerged among these women: the earlier menopause occurred, the higher the risk of developing high blood pressure.
- Normal menopause (after age 45): 16.6% incidence
- Early menopause (ages 40–45): 18.8% incidence
- Premature menopause (before age 40): 22.6% incidence
After adjusting for all 50 variables, premature menopause was independently associated with a 12.3% higher risk of developing high blood pressure. The risk wasn't uniform within the under-40 group either. It peaked in women who reached menopause between ages 25 and 35.
It's worth noting that women self-reported the age at which they reached menopause, and the sample was predominantly of European descent, which may limit how broadly these findings apply.
Why estrogen loss may be the key
Estrogen acts as a natural buffer for your cardiovascular system. It helps keep your body from holding onto too much salt and supports healthy weight distribution. When estrogen drops earlier than expected, that buffer disappears sooner, leaving the body more vulnerable to blood pressure changes.
The study also highlights a protein called BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor), which works hand-in-hand with estrogen to balance blood pressure and body weight. Without enough estrogen, that system can get thrown off. This may help explain why some women develop high blood pressure and gain weight after menopause.
Research also shows that high blood pressure in younger women is already on the rise, which makes it more important to keep track of risk factors like premature menopause.
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What to do if you reached menopause before 40
The study notes that female-specific cardiovascular risk factors are often under assessed in clinical settings. If you experienced menopause before age 40, here's what the research supports doing:
- Flag it with your doctor: Premature menopause may warrant earlier and more frequent blood pressure monitoring.
- Don't wait for symptoms: High blood pressure often has no obvious signs, making regular screening especially important.
- Ask about hormone therapy: Starting hormone therapy early in menopause may change cardiovascular risk profile, so it's worth discussing with your provider early.
- Move consistently: Combined aerobic and resistance exercise is an effective strategy for both controlling and preventing high blood pressure in postmenopausal women.
The takeaway
Premature menopause is now recognized as an independent risk factor for high blood pressure, with the greatest risk seen in women who reach menopause between ages 25 and 35. If that's part of your medical history, earlier screening and an open conversation with your doctor about cardiovascular risk are among the most proactive steps you can take.