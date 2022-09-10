PSA: This Ingredient Has Been Clinically Shown To Reduce Wrinkles In 15 Days*
When it comes to addressing wrinkles, there are a few different routes you can take. If you ask any dermatologist, they’ll likely recommend sunscreen before anything else—a whopping 80% of visible signs of skin aging can be attributed to UV exposure after all.
But, alas, delaying the onset is often more feasible than softening existing wrinkles, meaning your options for the latter are a bit slimmer. However, it's not impossible to ease those lines! If you want to smooth those etchings naturally, keep reading. There’s one ingestible ingredient that’s been clinically shown to reduce wrinkles after only 15 days.*
The science behind supplementing with phytoceramides.
A quick refresher: Ceramides are key lipids that are naturally present in the skin cells. They make up the barrier between the outside environment and your body, working to lock in moisture and protect the skin from potential aggressors.
cellular beauty+
A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*
Phytoceramides are simply ceramides derived from plants. They have a similar lipid structure to the ceramides found in your skin and may help replenish your natural ceramide stores.* You’ll often see ceramides present in all kinds of topical skin care products, but most research shows that supplementing with these lipids may be even more efficient.*
See, as you age, the ceramide content in your skin cells begins to decrease—which is why oral supplements are so beneficial. This will help to support your natural levels and encourage better skin moisture and elasticity.*
This, in turn, has been shown to lead to a reduction in wrinkles in only 15 days (yes, really!).* And the positive effects keep on giving: After three months of supplementation, an even greater boost in skin hydration and moisturization has been demonstrated in research studies.*
The question becomes: Where can you find these phytoceramides? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Let us introduce you to our superstar skin supplement, mbg's cellular beauty+. This multifaceted skin enhancer is packed with phytoceramides (as Ceramosides® in our blend), along with other skin health supporters, like:
- Astaxanthin (as AstaReal® from green algae), a potent antioxidant
- Ubiquinol CoQ10, the most bioactive form
- Pomegranate whole fruit extract, laden with polyphenols
The takeaway.
If you want to address wrinkles the natural way, supplementing with phytoceramides is a great place to start. Research studies have demonstrated a reduction in wrinkles when taking phytoceramide supplements for just 15 days, with even greater benefits after 8 weeks and beyond.* There’s so much more to learn about ceramides—you can get a head start here, if you’re curious.
cellular beauty+
A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*
cellular beauty+
A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*