Phytoceramides are simply ceramides derived from plants. They have a similar lipid structure to the ceramides found in your skin and may help replenish your natural ceramide stores.* You’ll often see ceramides present in all kinds of topical skin care products, but most research shows that supplementing with these lipids may be even more efficient.*

See, as you age, the ceramide content in your skin cells begins to decrease—which is why oral supplements are so beneficial. This will help to support your natural levels and encourage better skin moisture and elasticity.*

This, in turn, has been shown to lead to a reduction in wrinkles in only 15 days (yes, really!).* And the positive effects keep on giving: After three months of supplementation, an even greater boost in skin hydration and moisturization has been demonstrated in research studies.*

