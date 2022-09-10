 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
PSA: This Ingredient Has Been Clinically Shown To Reduce Wrinkles In 15 Days*

PSA: This Ingredient Has Been Clinically Shown To Reduce Wrinkles In 15 Days*

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Studio Firma on Stocksy

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

September 10, 2022 — 10:32 AM

When it comes to addressing wrinkles, there are a few different routes you can take. If you ask any dermatologist, they’ll likely recommend sunscreen before anything else—a whopping 80% of visible signs of skin aging can be attributed to UV exposure after all.

But, alas, delaying the onset is often more feasible than softening existing wrinkles, meaning your options for the latter are a bit slimmer. However, it's not impossible to ease those lines! If you want to smooth those etchings naturally, keep reading. There’s one ingestible ingredient that’s been clinically shown to reduce wrinkles after only 15 days.* 

The science behind supplementing with phytoceramides.

A quick refresher: Ceramides are key lipids that are naturally present in the skin cells. They make up the barrier between the outside environment and your body, working to lock in moisture and protect the skin from potential aggressors. 

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(25)
cellular beauty+

Phytoceramides are simply ceramides derived from plants. They have a similar lipid structure to the ceramides found in your skin and may help replenish your natural ceramide stores.* You’ll often see ceramides present in all kinds of topical skin care products, but most research shows that supplementing with these lipids may be even more efficient.* 

See, as you age, the ceramide content in your skin cells begins to decrease—which is why oral supplements are so beneficial. This will help to support your natural levels and encourage better skin moisture and elasticity.* 

This, in turn, has been shown to lead to a reduction in wrinkles in only 15 days (yes, really!).* And the positive effects keep on giving: After three months of supplementation, an even greater boost in skin hydration and moisturization has been demonstrated in research studies.*

The question becomes: Where can you find these phytoceramides? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Let us introduce you to our superstar skin supplement, mbg's cellular beauty+. This multifaceted skin enhancer is packed with phytoceramides (as Ceramosides® in our blend), along with other skin health supporters, like: 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

If you want to address wrinkles the natural way, supplementing with phytoceramides is a great place to start. Research studies have demonstrated a reduction in wrinkles when taking phytoceramide supplements for just 15 days, with even greater benefits after 8 weeks and beyond.* There’s so much more to learn about ceramides—you can get a head start here, if you’re curious

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
cellular beauty+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(25)
cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(25)
cellular beauty+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

I Had Cracked Nails For Years & Nothing Would Help — Until I Tried This

Jamie Schneider
I Had Cracked Nails For Years & Nothing Would Help — Until I Tried This
Beauty

We're Calling It: This Romantic Nail Color Is Going To Be Fall's New Neutral

Jamie Schneider
We're Calling It: This Romantic Nail Color Is Going To Be Fall's New Neutral
Functional Food

The One Thing You Should Always Pair With Turmeric (Nope, Not Black Pepper)

Emma Loewe
The One Thing You Should Always Pair With Turmeric (Nope, Not Black Pepper)
Integrative Health

A Nutrition PhD’s Favorite Supplement For Combating Digital Eye Strain

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
A Nutrition PhD’s Favorite Supplement For Combating Digital Eye Strain
Functional Food

Only About 25% Of People In The World Are Supertasters—Are You?

Hannah Frye
Only About 25% Of People In The World Are Supertasters—Are You?
Beauty

This Oil Is Like Liquid Gold For Aging Skin, According To Research

Jamie Schneider
This Oil Is Like Liquid Gold For Aging Skin, According To Research
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Love

Want A Spicier Date Night? Here's What This Sex Therapist Recommends

Rachel Wright, LMFT
Want A Spicier Date Night? Here's What This Sex Therapist Recommends
Integrative Health

This Unexpected Supplement Increases Antioxidant Levels & Supports Healthy Aging

Morgan Chamberlain
This Unexpected Supplement Increases Antioxidant Levels & Supports Healthy Aging
Motivation

The Activewear Our Fitness Director Swears By To Get The 'Tenniscore' Look

Kristine Thomason
The Activewear Our Fitness Director Swears By To Get The 'Tenniscore' Look
Recipes

Beat The Late-Summer Heat With This 3-Ingredient Lavender Lemonade

Kami McBride
Beat The Late-Summer Heat With This 3-Ingredient Lavender Lemonade
Integrative Health

After Trying Countless Other Brands, Customers Keep Returning To This Probiotic

Merrell Readman
After Trying Countless Other Brands, Customers Keep Returning To This Probiotic
Integrative Health

A Nutrition Ph.D.'s Guide To Getting Enough Magnesium Every Day

Emma Loewe
A Nutrition Ph.D.'s Guide To Getting Enough Magnesium Every Day
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-phytoceramides-reuduce-wrinles
cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
cellular beauty+

Your article and new folder have been saved!