These Cells May Be Helping Pre-Cancerous Blood Cells Stick Around
You can carry a change in your blood for years without ever knowing it's there.
That's the case for many people with clonal hematopoiesis, or CH, a condition that becomes more common with age and shows up in roughly 20% of older adults. With CH, a small group of blood stem cells carries a mutation and starts multiplying more than the cells around them. It isn't cancer, and most people with CH never develop one.
But in some people, those cells keep growing and eventually contribute to blood cancer. So what tips the balance?
In a new study1, researchers looked past the mutated cells themselves and at the cells living right next door in the bone marrow.
About the study
Bone marrow does more than make blood. Blood stem cells live there alongside support cells whose job is to help them grow and behave normally.
The researchers wanted to answer a fairly simple question: when a few blood stem cells pick up a CH mutation, do the support cells around them change too?
They started with mice carrying a mutation in DNMT3A, one of the genes most often mutated in CH. Then they looked for the same pattern in people, using bone marrow collected from patients having hip replacement surgery.
Some of those donors had CH and some didn't, so the two groups could be compared directly.
What happened to the cells next door
The support cells sitting near the mutated blood cells started acting old. They shifted into cellular senescence, a state where a cell stops dividing and stops doing its usual job, even though it's still alive and still sitting in the tissue. The mutated cells didn't even have to touch them.
They released two inflammatory proteins, TNF-alpha and IL-6, into the space around them, and that was enough.
That shift tilted the playing field. Healthy blood stem cells placed next to those aged support cells had a harder time holding onto their normal characteristics.
The mutated cells kept growing. Their surroundings now favored them over the healthy ones.
So the team tried the reverse. Using genetic tools and senolytic drugs, which are designed to clear out senescent cells, they removed the aged support cells from mice with CH, and the share of mutated blood cells dropped.
In mice that can progress from CH to blood cancer, clearing those cells at the CH stage slowed the progression, and in a follow-up experiment the mice lived longer.
The human samples pointed the same way. People with CH had more signs of cellular aging in their bone marrow support cells than people without CH.
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The bone marrow may help shape what happens next
Research on CH has mostly focused on the mutated blood cells themselves. This study suggests the cells surrounding them have a say too, and that those surroundings may make it easier or harder for the mutated cells to expand.
The mutation still matters. It just isn't the whole story.
That opens a different direction for prevention research. Instead of going after the mutated cells alone, scientists could look for ways to keep the bone marrow environment healthier. It's early, though, and nothing here amounts to a treatment.
What this means for you right now
None of this means you should take a senolytic drug or start an anti-aging protocol.
Most of the experiments were done in mice, with supporting evidence from human bone marrow samples, and no one has shown that clearing senescent cells prevents blood cancer in people.
If you've been diagnosed with CH, the most useful thing you can do is keep up with the monitoring your doctor recommends. CH is often found by chance through routine blood testing, and regular follow-up lets your care team see whether anything shifts over time.
The findings also add to what we know about aging and cellular health more broadly.
They don't show that lowering inflammation or trying to reduce senescence through lifestyle changes will keep CH from progressing.
The takeaway
CH isn't only about the mutated cells. This research points to the aging cells around them as part of what decides how those cells behave, which is why the bone marrow environment is becoming a target for prevention research.
If you know you have CH, keep up with the blood work schedule your doctor sets. That's still the clearest way to catch a change early.