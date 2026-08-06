There Are Zombie Cells Living In Your Body & Research Found A New Way To Target Them
You've probably heard that inflammation is one of the biggest drivers of aging. And it is. That's why a significant amount of research is dedicated to understand what's a "healthy" or "normal" amount of inflammation, what triggers excess inflammation, and how it can be modified through lifestyle habits.
There's a source of inflammation that's biological and happens without any of us realizing: cells in your body that have stopped working but haven't died. Often called "zombie cells," they stay in the body, releasing a steady stream of inflammatory signals that wear down surrounding tissue over time. Only discovered in the 1960s, there is much we do not know about these cells. In fact, researchers have only just begun understanding their role in the body—and potentially understand how to reduce their inflammatory load.
New research published in Nature1 suggests scientists may have found a new way to turn that signal down. And apparently this approach is more targeted than anything tried before.
Why senescent cells are so hard to treat
As you age, more cells enter a state called senescence, meaning they permanently stop dividing and lose their normal function. But these cells don't simply go inactive.
They release inflammatory molecules known as the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), which can gradually contribute to tissue damage and age-related diseases.
One approach that you may have heard scientists have explored is using senolytics, drugs designed to remove senescent cells from the body. If you regularly follow longevity or skin care news you may have heard of this class of drugs already.
However, senescent cells aren't always harmful: They also play roles in processes like wound healing and protecting against tumors.
Removing them completely could come with unintended consequences, so researchers are looking for ways to reduce their harmful effects without eliminating them entirely.
Blocking one protein reduced inflammation & improved physical function in aged mice
Researchers found that senescent cells have an overactive pathway that helps fuel inflammation. By blocking a protein called SLC25A1, they were able to quiet this pathway and reduce inflammatory activity in older mice.
The treated mice also showed better muscle strength and overall physical function, although their bone structure did not improve.
Importantly, the treatment did not get rid of senescent cells. Instead, it reduced the harmful inflammatory signals they release. This is still early-stage, mouse and cell-based research.
Human applications aren't established yet. But the precision of the finding points to a meaningful shift in how scientists are approaching the biology of aging.
A note on the research:
Why this matters for how we think about aging
For years, researchers have focused on removing senescent cells to limit their effects. This study suggests another possibility: quieting the harmful signals these cells send instead of eliminating them entirely.
The researchers also found that higher levels of SLC25A1 in human tissues were linked to more signs of cellular aging and inflammation.
While this doesn’t prove SLC25A1 causes these changes, it suggests this pathway may also play a role in human aging.
How to support your mitochondria now
The research above is years away from any clinical application, so there's not much to be done about this specific protein. But that doesn't mean there's nothing to do. Keeping your mitochondria healthy is one of the most meaningful things you can do to support healthy aging at the cellular level.
As the powerhouse of your cells, they are the root of cellular energy and aging. So by keeping healthy mitochondria, you're supporting cellular health broadly.
Three habits with strong evidence behind them:
- Exercise regularly: Physical activity, particularly a mix of cardio and strength training, stimulates the production of new mitochondria and helps existing ones work more efficiently
- Prioritize sleep: Deep, restorative sleep is when your cells do much of their repair work; chronic sleep deprivation has been linked to mitochondrial stress and increased inflammatory signaling
- Eat a nutrient-dense diet: Mitochondria rely on a steady supply of micronutrients to function well, and a diet rich in vegetables, quality protein, healthy fats, and whole foods gives your cells the raw materials they need
The takeaway
Scientists have identified a specific metabolic pathway inside aging cells that fuels chronic inflammation, and found that blocking one key protein in that pathway reduced inflammation and improved physical function in aged mice without eliminating the cells.
The research is early, but it represents a real shift in how longevity science is approaching cellular aging and these zombie cells. In the meantime, the habits that support mitochondrial health remain some of the most evidence-backed tools available in the meantime.