There's a source of inflammation that's biological and happens without any of us realizing: cells in your body that have stopped working but haven't died. Often called "zombie cells," they stay in the body, releasing a steady stream of inflammatory signals that wear down surrounding tissue over time. Only discovered in the 1960s, there is much we do not know about these cells. In fact, researchers have only just begun understanding their role in the body—and potentially understand how to reduce their inflammatory load.