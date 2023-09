Music therapy can look (and sound) many ways in practice, but it involves a trained professional who delivers a music-based intervention tailored to an individual’s abilities and goals. Desired outcomes might include pain management, stress reduction, self-expression, or improved memory.

In the early stages of dementia, music can be used to cue memories and exercise language skills

A systematic review from this year found that music therapy improves cognitive function in people with Alzheimer’s, with many studies supporting improved memory specifically. An earlier systematic review revealed similar results in participants with dementia 1 more broadly. Because music engages all parts of the brain (or at least those we’ve mapped so far), it can tap the areas untouched by dementia, Stewart says.

Stewart has one client who will look through his high school yearbook while she plays music popular during his teens and twenties. She’ll ask him questions about early experiences with music, and what was popular in high school or when he first started dating. “We deepen the memories through songs associated with that era. The stories will come connected to that musical memory,” Stewart says.

These kinds of long-term memories tend to be easier for people with dementia to access. But even short-term memories, which are often the first to go when dementia takes hold, may be enhanced by music therapy. A very small 1997 study tested the effects of singing on Alzheimer’s patients’ ability to recall the names of their caregivers. They were shown pictures of their caregivers, waited a few minutes, and then were asked to match the photos with names. For three out of four participants with Alzheimer's, scores improved when the time between seeing pictures and pairing them up was spent singing.