This type of dementia is the most well-known and most diagnosed. We hear about Alzheimer’s dementia often—in the news, from friends or family navigating a diagnosis, or from those looking for early signs. Although memory change is often the focus of dementia, Alzheimer’s can present itself in very different ways.

For some people, they may begin to make mistakes with their medication management. This could lead to a series of hospitalizations that look like other issues but are actually related to mismanagement of this ability.

You may notice they begin to repeat themselves in conversation or often struggle to find the words they want to say.

Another sign that may go unnoticed is that someone may start to get into minor car accidents due to changes in their perception of space, forgetting routes they take, or getting lost because they forget where they were headed in the first place.

Lastly, unlike those with other types of dementia, individuals with Alzheimer’s usually do not think they have problems with their thinking. They may become defensive about changes that seem obvious to others. Therefore, family members are usually the first to notice these changes rather than the person who has the cognitive issues.

To recap, some soft signs that could indicate Alzheimer’s dementia include: