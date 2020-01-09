If you've ever suffered the ravages of an intense hangover and thought, "What the hell? I hardly drank anything," then keep reading.

The painful inspiration for this piece came about a month ago. After indulging in a mere two and a half glasses of wine on a Friday evening—along with plenty of food and water, I might add—I was met with a dreaded hangover come Saturday morning. My eye sockets and cheekbones ached, my head was pounding, and, soon enough, I was experiencing the dreaded, wave-like "I'm definitely going to throw up" sensation. (Thankfully, I did not.)

The punishment did not seem to fit the crime—after all, I'd gotten away with (probably unwisely) consuming much more alcohol in the past with minimal ill effects. So where did this seemingly random, head-splitting hangover come from? When I thought about it more critically, I recalled a handful of instances since my mid-20s in which something similar had happened. Two beers? Hangover. One strong margarita? Hangover. Half a glass of red wine? Hangover.

And then it hit me: Maybe my potential for experiencing a hangover all depends on where I am in my menstrual cycle. Unfortunately, I hadn't been tracking this phenomenon long, so I only really had "data" from my last experience—which took place about five days before my last period. So, I decided to pick the brain of women's health and hormone expert Jolene Brighten, NMD, to see if there was any merit to my theory. (Spoiler: There just might be.)