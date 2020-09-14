How Meditation Helped Me Manifest Marriage

How do you meet people? I always wondered. The truth is: it's hard. I was very much over going out to clubs and partying. So I found myself spending more time with my parents for company and closeness. But I think they were starting to get a little worried. Out of nowhere my mother came to me with a bizarre but fascinating idea: "How about taking a shiatsu course?" she suggested. I thought about it for a while and agreed. I believed in the mind-body connection, and moreover, I had nothing to lose, so why not?!

On my first beginner shiatsu course, I felt out of place. We started our days with Qigong and ended in a circle holding hands. What on Earth was going on? I found myself thinking throughout class. It took me a while to speak to anyone in there. All of these people are freaks! I judged, while looking around the room, constantly. They were friendly and nice freaks, but still pretty weird.

One day our teacher asked us if we wanted to change our lives. Most of us said yes, immediately. He told us there was a chant he had learned when he was visiting Japan. And he claimed that the chant had changed his life two times already in the past—but warned us that it should only be done under supervision, and in a safe place. This only made us want to try the chant more ...

He told us that for ten days we should meditate and say the chant ten times. Then and only then our lives would take a new turn. Because of the intensity of the chant, it was even possible for the chant to have a drastic—and even negative—effect on your life. (That's specifically why the chanting meditation should be done in a safe place and under supervision, according to my shiatsu teacher).

The main thing I wanted to change about my life was that I was single and felt very lonely. Other problems existed, sure, but the relationship issue had persisted, so it felt like the issue to be tackled with the chanting experiment. Armed with a strong desire to change, I meditated religiously using the chant. I didn't know if it was going to work, but I was not going to let it fail due to lack of trying.