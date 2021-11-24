As more and more states are voting in favor of recreational and/or medical marijuana, it makes sense people would grow curious about the drug’s potential health benefits. But there are some conflicting viewpoints out there: Some tout THC's pain-relieving qualities and ability to help with seizure disorders, PTSD, and other neurological conditions, while others warn it has been associated with increased psychosis.

To wade through this giant debate, we asked Rebecca Siegel, M.D., a psychiatrist and licensed prescriber of medical marijuana in New York state: How, exactly, does marijuana affect the brain?

We should note, we’re talking about chronic use here, which is admittedly hard to identify. “The research really hasn't been done in a systematic way,” Siegel says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast (i.e., each team of researchers can define what they mean by “chronic use”). But from the available data we have, here’s how Siegel navigates all the information.