You may be familiar with the concept of the mind-body connection (just check out this piece on skin and mental health, for example), but did you know that your posture can also affect how you feel? It's a concept called postural theory, and manual therapist and movement coach, Aaron Alexander, author of The Align Method, is especially passionate about the link between posture and mental health.

But healthy posture extends way beyond an aligned spine: When Alexander joined us on the mindbodygreen podcast, he shared a simple way you can instantly relieve anxiety and boost productivity—simply by adjusting your gaze. Find all the details below.