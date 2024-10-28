The theory is that, even though your younger self might not have been able to handle such a strong emotion, your adult self is able to hold space for it. You can speak to your inner child (aloud or in your head) to let them know they're safe. "I always find it useful to place a hand on my heart and say, 'I am angry,' or 'I am scared right now,' or 'I've got you,' in a gentle and accepting tone," Rai says.