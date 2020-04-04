Is Maslow's Hierarchy Of Needs Still Important? Research & Myths

While human beings do have certain unarguable needs like food and water to survive, it has proved impossible to detail the same needs for all people across the world. "There's no evidence-based agreement about what a human being's basic needs are, and even less reason to believe that there's a universal order that they should be fulfilled in," says Daramus. "Research on personality and social psychology suggests that there's a lot of individual and cultural variation in how people prioritize their own needs and fulfill them."

Viktor Sander, a social skills counselor, explains that "there are too many unanswered questions to set up a rigorous scientific test. How do you know when a need is fully gratified? How can you tell which needs at a given level you should measure? When does someone move up a level?"

One study conducted from 2005 to 2010 of 60,865 participants across 123 countries attempted to show just this. Participants answered a series of questions about needs lined up with Maslow's hierarchy. The results demonstrated that, as previously stated, there are certain needs that are universal, but meeting those basic needs was not necessary in order to satisfy those that Maslow considered less critical.

The theory also assumes people will act completely based on their needs. "Today we know that we humans don't just act on our needs," elaborates Sander. "We do many things that go entirely against our needs. How do you use Maslow's theory of needs to explain a monk or nun burning themselves to death in protest?" This is just the beginning of the criticism Maslow's hierarchy has faced.