Is Maslow's Hierarchy Of Needs Still Important? Research & Myths

As mentioned, often the way Maslow's hierarchy is presented relies on the idea that in order for a person to fulfill one need, all needs on the tier below must be met first. Well, anyone who has felt desire or love before can attest that this isn't true. "People who are hungry or homeless can still be powerfully motivated by the need for respect or love," says Daramus. "There are high rates of homelessness and food insecurity among college students, but they still continue going to class and doing the best that they can. Parents might choose to go hungry if they need to feed their children, putting love above their own physiological well-being."