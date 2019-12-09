How I Became Vitamin D Deficient When I Was Living By The Beach  

The weather in Charleston, South Carolina, is fantastic. I lived there for four years, and I only saw snow once (it was less than an inch). Most days, the sun is shining, and the salty breeze is blowing; I spent most of my weekends lounging around on Folly Beach.

That doesn't exactly sound like a recipe for a vitamin D—also known as the "sunshine" vitamin—deficiency, does it?

And yet, I was diagnosed with a deficiency in that very vitamin while I was attending the College of Charleston. To this day, I'm not sure how that happened—considering my love of the sun and substantial free time (it was college, after all)—so I tracked down the doctor who first uncovered my deficiency to get her two cents.

After sitting down with Jessica Hayman, N.D., a naturopathic doctor and founder of Verde Valle Naturopathic in my hometown of Sedona, Arizona, I realized there was still a lot to learn about vitamin D, how we're supposed to get it, and why we should all be wary of our levels regardless of climate.