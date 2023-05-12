"This is where ingredients like hyaluronic acid are useful," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. previously told mbg, since the beloved humectant pulls moisture from the air into the upper layer of your skin, which keeps skin cells hydrated and your complexion supple and bouncy.

HA is found in plenty of hydrating serums and moisturizers, but it's also a popular ingredient in skin supplements. Ingesting it this way is particularly important, as your internal hyaluronic acid bank begins to dwindle with age.

In fact, one study found that people who took 120 milligrams of hyaluronic acid a day for eight to 12 weeks experienced better skin aging1 (fewer wrinkles and more supple skin) compared with those who took a placebo.

As a final tip: Look for hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed collagen peptides in your skin supplements, as collagen is also what keeps your skin looking taut and bouncy. One double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial even found that participants' moisture levels in the skin were seven times higher2 than those who did not take collagen supplements.

Just make sure you consume hydrolyzed collagen peptides—here's a bit more info on why the form is so important.