This Supplement May Be A Secret Weapon For Women's Brain Health
Creatine has earned a pretty solid reputation in the fitness world, but there's more to this supplement than helping you squeeze out another rep at the gym.
Researchers are increasingly interested in what it might do for the brain, too.
And a new study1 in active women offers an interesting reason to look beyond its muscle benefits, particularly when it comes to cognitive health as we age.
About the study
Creatine helps cells produce energy, including brain cells.
While it's best known for supporting muscle strength and exercise performance, researchers are exploring whether it can also support cognitive function.
The study included 48 active women, divided into two age groups: 26 younger women and 22 older women. Researchers then randomly assigned participants to one of two groups.
One group took 3 grams of creatine monohydrate daily, while the other took a placebo (a supplement with no active creatine), for 28 days.
Before and after the four weeks, participants completed cognitive tests measuring skills such as reaction time, attention, and memory.
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Creatine improved reaction time and memory
Compared to the placebo group, women taking creatine improved across several measures of cognitive function, including:
- Reaction time: They responded faster to visual and auditory cues.
- Inhibitory control: They became better at resisting distractions and staying focused.
- Working memory: They performed better on tasks requiring them to hold and use information.
These improvements appeared in both age groups, but the evidence of benefit was strongest among older women for several measures.
Researchers used Bayesian analysis, a statistical method that assesses the strength of evidence for a potential effect.
Several comparisons showed moderate to strong evidence of benefit, particularly in the older group.
Why creatine may matter more as you age
Your brain needs energy to process information, maintain attention, and form memories. Creatine helps cells produce and manage that energy, which may explain its potential cognitive benefits.
Age-related changes in the brain's energy metabolism make this an interesting area of research.
The stronger results among older women suggest creatine could be worth investigating as a way to support cognitive function later in life.
Still, this was a small, exploratory study involving just 48 women over four weeks. It doesn't prove that creatine prevents cognitive decline or that older women consistently benefit more.
How to approach creatine for brain health
If you've only thought of creatine as a workout supplement, its potential brain benefits offer another reason to explore it. The study used 3 grams daily, within the commonly used supplementation range.
A few things to know:
- Take it consistently: Creatine is generally taken daily, not just on workout days.
- Skip the loading phase: A daily dose of 3 to 5 grams is commonly used without needing an initial high-dose phase.
- Check with your health care provider: Discuss supplementation first, particularly if you have a medical condition or take medication.
Creatine isn't a substitute for other brain-supportive habits, either. Regular movement, quality sleep, and a nutrient-dense diet remain important for cognitive health.
The takeaway
Creatine could be doing more than helping you build muscle.
With older women showing particularly promising results in this study, it's another reason to keep an eye on what researchers uncover about this familiar supplement and the aging brain.