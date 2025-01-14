Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

Found: One Unexpected Way To Reduce Inflammation & Heal Your Skin

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 14, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Glowing Skin
Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy
January 14, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Just as your body needs a day (or more) of rest and recovery to perform its best, your skin needs a similar break, too. It's important to cycle through your active ingredients, like retinol and chemical exfoliants, and schedule in at least one day when your skin can simply heal.

In order to get the most out of your rest-and-recovery day, you should work from within, too.

The goal: reduce inflammation to foster a healthy environment for healing. Here's one step you might not have heard of yet.

One key ingredient to ingest: CoQ10

"[Reducing] oxidative stress can accelerate wound healing," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., previously told mbg. To lower oxidative stress in the body, we look to antioxidants.

The risk of chronic inflammation is reason enough to prioritize antioxidants, but "at its worst, oxidative [stress] can also damage DNA and cause pre-cancers and cancers," board-certified dermatologist Kenneth Mark, M.D., notes. That's why ingesting antioxidants is about so much more than skin aesthetics—but a glowing complexion certainly never hurts.

CoQ10 is one of the most potent antioxidants found in your cells, skin cells included. As you age, though, natural CoQ10 levels begin to dip, which is why refilling your bank is so important.

And while you can find CoQ10 in some foods—like fish, peanuts, and broccoli—it's difficult to get enough through the diet. In fact, only about 25% of your CoQ10 levels1 come from food intake.

One way to ensure you're getting enough is through potent supplements. A few high-quality beauty supplements include this gold-standard ingredient, so here's a list of our go-to picks for glowing skin.

Just make sure to keep an eye out for CoQ10 in its most bioavailable form, ubiquinol CoQ10.

And if you want to take your skin health a step further, use CoQ10 as a topical antioxidant as well. In an animal study2, topical CoQ10 facilitated collagen formation and reduced inflammation during healing.

Another animal study3 found similar results, observing a link between faster wound healing and CoQ10 application. And though more human studies are necessary, CoQ10 is anecdotally reported to be a stellar treatment for wound management.

The bottom line? Using CoQ10 in your topical and supplement routines will serve you well.

The takeaway

If you want to supercharge your skin's recovery power, opt for potent antioxidants like CoQ10. This powerhouse ingredient has been shown to combat oxidative stress, which, in turn, fosters a healthy environment for skin healing. Plus, topical CoQ10 speeds up the process even more.

Again, just be sure to look for ubiquinol CoQ10 in your supplements—here's why the distinction matters.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines
Beauty

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines

Hannah Frye

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It
Beauty

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups
Beauty

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups

Alexandra Engler

This Treatment Instantly Brightens Dark, Tired Under-Eyes (& It's Buy One, Get One Free)
Beauty

This Treatment Instantly Brightens Dark, Tired Under-Eyes (& It's Buy One, Get One Free)

Carleigh Ferrante

Flakes Aren't Always Signs Of Dandruff—Here's What Derms Say It May Be
Beauty

Flakes Aren't Always Signs Of Dandruff—Here's What Derms Say It May Be

Jamie Schneider

Women Over 60 Say This Natural Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy
Beauty

Women Over 60 Say This Natural Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight 'Time Machine' Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight 'Time Machine' Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Tighten Your Neck & Jawline With This Simple 2-Minute Lymphatic Massage
Beauty

Tighten Your Neck & Jawline With This Simple 2-Minute Lymphatic Massage

Jamie Schneider

This Hairstylist's Favorite Hack For Healthy Hair Resides In The Kitchen
Beauty

This Hairstylist's Favorite Hack For Healthy Hair Resides In The Kitchen

Jamie Schneider

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines
Beauty

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines

Hannah Frye

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It
Beauty

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups
Beauty

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups

Alexandra Engler

This Treatment Instantly Brightens Dark, Tired Under-Eyes (& It's Buy One, Get One Free)
Beauty

This Treatment Instantly Brightens Dark, Tired Under-Eyes (& It's Buy One, Get One Free)

Carleigh Ferrante

Flakes Aren't Always Signs Of Dandruff—Here's What Derms Say It May Be
Beauty

Flakes Aren't Always Signs Of Dandruff—Here's What Derms Say It May Be

Jamie Schneider

Women Over 60 Say This Natural Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy
Beauty

Women Over 60 Say This Natural Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight 'Time Machine' Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight 'Time Machine' Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Tighten Your Neck & Jawline With This Simple 2-Minute Lymphatic Massage
Beauty

Tighten Your Neck & Jawline With This Simple 2-Minute Lymphatic Massage

Jamie Schneider

This Hairstylist's Favorite Hack For Healthy Hair Resides In The Kitchen
Beauty

This Hairstylist's Favorite Hack For Healthy Hair Resides In The Kitchen

Jamie Schneider

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines
Beauty

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines

Hannah Frye

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It
Beauty

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups
Beauty

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups

Alexandra Engler

This Treatment Instantly Brightens Dark, Tired Under-Eyes (& It's Buy One, Get One Free)
Beauty

This Treatment Instantly Brightens Dark, Tired Under-Eyes (& It's Buy One, Get One Free)

Carleigh Ferrante

Flakes Aren't Always Signs Of Dandruff—Here's What Derms Say It May Be
Beauty

Flakes Aren't Always Signs Of Dandruff—Here's What Derms Say It May Be

Jamie Schneider

Women Over 60 Say This Natural Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy
Beauty

Women Over 60 Say This Natural Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight 'Time Machine' Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight 'Time Machine' Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Tighten Your Neck & Jawline With This Simple 2-Minute Lymphatic Massage
Beauty

Tighten Your Neck & Jawline With This Simple 2-Minute Lymphatic Massage

Jamie Schneider

This Hairstylist's Favorite Hack For Healthy Hair Resides In The Kitchen
Beauty

This Hairstylist's Favorite Hack For Healthy Hair Resides In The Kitchen

Jamie Schneider

You Might've Heard Of An Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse—Now Try A Tea Rinse
Beauty

You Might've Heard Of An Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse—Now Try A Tea Rinse

Alexandra Engler

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines
Beauty

Is Your Skin Dehydrated? Look For These Kinds Of Fine Lines

Hannah Frye

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It
Beauty

Menopausal Acne Is A Thing—Here's What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups
Beauty

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups

Alexandra Engler

This Treatment Instantly Brightens Dark, Tired Under-Eyes (& It's Buy One, Get One Free)
Beauty

This Treatment Instantly Brightens Dark, Tired Under-Eyes (& It's Buy One, Get One Free)

Carleigh Ferrante

Flakes Aren't Always Signs Of Dandruff—Here's What Derms Say It May Be
Beauty

Flakes Aren't Always Signs Of Dandruff—Here's What Derms Say It May Be

Jamie Schneider

Women Over 60 Say This Natural Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy
Beauty

Women Over 60 Say This Natural Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight 'Time Machine' Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight 'Time Machine' Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Tighten Your Neck & Jawline With This Simple 2-Minute Lymphatic Massage
Beauty

Tighten Your Neck & Jawline With This Simple 2-Minute Lymphatic Massage

Jamie Schneider

This Hairstylist's Favorite Hack For Healthy Hair Resides In The Kitchen
Beauty

This Hairstylist's Favorite Hack For Healthy Hair Resides In The Kitchen

Jamie Schneider

You Might've Heard Of An Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse—Now Try A Tea Rinse
Beauty

You Might've Heard Of An Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse—Now Try A Tea Rinse

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.