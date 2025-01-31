Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

How This Collagen Powder Can Help You Achieve Jell-O Skin*

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 31, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
woman in sunshine
Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy
January 31, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If you press a finger to your cheek, does the skin bounce back? Think of how a baby's skin might react to the touch: You could say it's almost…Jell-O-like. Enter the newest buzzy beauty term, "Jell-O skin."

This phrase, coined by beauty influencer Ava Lee, aka Glow with Ava, has been flying around beauty TikTok as of late, with all sorts of tips and tricks claiming to help you achieve this bouncy effect.

While loading on hydrating topicals can certainly help, no amount of moisturizer can fix the main contributor to sagging skin: loss of collagen.

If you're hoping to secure a true Jell-O-like effect, you need to address your skin health internally—and this collagen powder works like a charm.* 

How collagen supplements help you achieve Jell-O skin

The truth? Physical signs of skin aging, like skin sagging, wrinkles, and fine lines can be tied to the aged fibroblasts in your skin1. Fibroblasts are the cells responsible for creating collagen and elastin, which aid in normal skin function on the inside, leading to a youthful appearance on the outside. 

While elastin and collagen production does decrease as you age, targeted supplementation can support skin elasticity2 and promote the body's natural production of collagen3.*

And if you've been told that collagen supplements don't work (a popular misconception), that person likely didn't know about hydrolyzed collagen. Research has shown that hydrolyzed collagen peptides are effectively absorbed4 in your gut and increase key amino acid constituents in your bloodstream.*

As we mentioned earlier, skin hydration plays a huge role in creating a Jell-O skin effect as well. So literally hydrating (drink up!) is perhaps the understood step one. Then, of course, keeping a hyaluronic acid serum on hand is great, but ingested HA has been shown to support skin hydration5 as well.*

This is why using hyaluronic acid topically and internally is the ultimate combo for optimally hydrated skin. Plus, skin hydration (supported internally and externally) has been shown to relieve fine lines and wrinkles5.*

Keeping up with your vitamin C intake plays a role in synthesizing collagen, too, as your body cannot effectively produce collagen without the antioxidant6.* In short: Helping maintain your natural collagen levels with supplements, keeping your skin hydrated internally and externally, and making sure you get enough vitamin C can all contribute to a "Jell-O skin" effect.*

This may sound like a tall order, but mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+ checks all three of these boxes and more.

Our cutting-edge formula contains hydrolyzed collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C, along with the protein building block L-glutamine, essential beauty-centric B vitamin biotin, and curcumin from turmeric extract plus sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract for supporting anti-inflammatory and detoxification pathways while combating oxidative stress.*

Essentially, it addresses skin health from multiple angles. Don't just take our word for it: Check out the slew of glowing reviews.

The takeaway

Want your skin to bounce back like Jell-O? Collagen supplementation can help increase your natural production of elastin, which will help you achieve a plump, bouncy skin.*

Other effective extras, like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, can help further support skin hydration and collagen synthesis, which plays a significant role in achieving that youthful effect.*

Not to mention, taking a daily collagen supplement has benefits far beyond the skin, but you can learn more about that here

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

More On This Topic

Want Healthier Hair? Do This Once A Day For Growth (And Overall Longevity)
Beauty

Want Healthier Hair? Do This Once A Day For Growth (And Overall Longevity)

Hannah Frye

Are Collagen Supplements Better Than Collagen Creams? The Final Verdict
Beauty

Are Collagen Supplements Better Than Collagen Creams? The Final Verdict

Hannah Frye

Should You Rely On Skin Exposure For Vitamin D? What A Derm Who Studies Cancer Thinks
Beauty

Should You Rely On Skin Exposure For Vitamin D? What A Derm Who Studies Cancer Thinks

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Dermatologist & This Is What I Eat For Breakfast For Plump, Firm Skin
Beauty

I'm A Dermatologist & This Is What I Eat For Breakfast For Plump, Firm Skin

Jamie Schneider

The 5 Noninvasive Treatments That Are Worth The $$$, From A Plastic Surgeon
Beauty

The 5 Noninvasive Treatments That Are Worth The $$$, From A Plastic Surgeon

Jamie Schneider

I'm A 55-Year-Old Holistic Esthetician—3 Skin Tips I Wish I Knew In My 20s
Beauty

I'm A 55-Year-Old Holistic Esthetician—3 Skin Tips I Wish I Knew In My 20s

Jamie Schneider

Here's What Your House Number Says About You, According To A Numerologist
Home

Here's What Your House Number Says About You, According To A Numerologist

Sarah Regan

Craving Thicker Brows? Here's What Experts Want You To Do
Beauty

Craving Thicker Brows? Here's What Experts Want You To Do

Hannah Frye

No Joke, I Tried This Eye Balm & Woke Up Looking 10 Years Younger
Beauty

No Joke, I Tried This Eye Balm & Woke Up Looking 10 Years Younger

Carleigh Ferrante

Want Healthier Hair? Do This Once A Day For Growth (And Overall Longevity)
Beauty

Want Healthier Hair? Do This Once A Day For Growth (And Overall Longevity)

Hannah Frye

Are Collagen Supplements Better Than Collagen Creams? The Final Verdict
Beauty

Are Collagen Supplements Better Than Collagen Creams? The Final Verdict

Hannah Frye

Should You Rely On Skin Exposure For Vitamin D? What A Derm Who Studies Cancer Thinks
Beauty

Should You Rely On Skin Exposure For Vitamin D? What A Derm Who Studies Cancer Thinks

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Dermatologist & This Is What I Eat For Breakfast For Plump, Firm Skin
Beauty

I'm A Dermatologist & This Is What I Eat For Breakfast For Plump, Firm Skin

Jamie Schneider

The 5 Noninvasive Treatments That Are Worth The $$$, From A Plastic Surgeon
Beauty

The 5 Noninvasive Treatments That Are Worth The $$$, From A Plastic Surgeon

Jamie Schneider

I'm A 55-Year-Old Holistic Esthetician—3 Skin Tips I Wish I Knew In My 20s
Beauty

I'm A 55-Year-Old Holistic Esthetician—3 Skin Tips I Wish I Knew In My 20s

Jamie Schneider

Here's What Your House Number Says About You, According To A Numerologist
Home

Here's What Your House Number Says About You, According To A Numerologist

Sarah Regan

Craving Thicker Brows? Here's What Experts Want You To Do
Beauty

Craving Thicker Brows? Here's What Experts Want You To Do

Hannah Frye

No Joke, I Tried This Eye Balm & Woke Up Looking 10 Years Younger
Beauty

No Joke, I Tried This Eye Balm & Woke Up Looking 10 Years Younger

Carleigh Ferrante

Want Healthier Hair? Do This Once A Day For Growth (And Overall Longevity)
Beauty

Want Healthier Hair? Do This Once A Day For Growth (And Overall Longevity)

Hannah Frye

Are Collagen Supplements Better Than Collagen Creams? The Final Verdict
Beauty

Are Collagen Supplements Better Than Collagen Creams? The Final Verdict

Hannah Frye

Should You Rely On Skin Exposure For Vitamin D? What A Derm Who Studies Cancer Thinks
Beauty

Should You Rely On Skin Exposure For Vitamin D? What A Derm Who Studies Cancer Thinks

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Dermatologist & This Is What I Eat For Breakfast For Plump, Firm Skin
Beauty

I'm A Dermatologist & This Is What I Eat For Breakfast For Plump, Firm Skin

Jamie Schneider

The 5 Noninvasive Treatments That Are Worth The $$$, From A Plastic Surgeon
Beauty

The 5 Noninvasive Treatments That Are Worth The $$$, From A Plastic Surgeon

Jamie Schneider

I'm A 55-Year-Old Holistic Esthetician—3 Skin Tips I Wish I Knew In My 20s
Beauty

I'm A 55-Year-Old Holistic Esthetician—3 Skin Tips I Wish I Knew In My 20s

Jamie Schneider

Here's What Your House Number Says About You, According To A Numerologist
Home

Here's What Your House Number Says About You, According To A Numerologist

Sarah Regan

Craving Thicker Brows? Here's What Experts Want You To Do
Beauty

Craving Thicker Brows? Here's What Experts Want You To Do

Hannah Frye

No Joke, I Tried This Eye Balm & Woke Up Looking 10 Years Younger
Beauty

No Joke, I Tried This Eye Balm & Woke Up Looking 10 Years Younger

Carleigh Ferrante

An Esthetician Shares How To Fix "Oily Dehydrated" Skin
Beauty

An Esthetician Shares How To Fix "Oily Dehydrated" Skin

Alexandra Engler

Want Healthier Hair? Do This Once A Day For Growth (And Overall Longevity)
Beauty

Want Healthier Hair? Do This Once A Day For Growth (And Overall Longevity)

Hannah Frye

Are Collagen Supplements Better Than Collagen Creams? The Final Verdict
Beauty

Are Collagen Supplements Better Than Collagen Creams? The Final Verdict

Hannah Frye

Should You Rely On Skin Exposure For Vitamin D? What A Derm Who Studies Cancer Thinks
Beauty

Should You Rely On Skin Exposure For Vitamin D? What A Derm Who Studies Cancer Thinks

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Dermatologist & This Is What I Eat For Breakfast For Plump, Firm Skin
Beauty

I'm A Dermatologist & This Is What I Eat For Breakfast For Plump, Firm Skin

Jamie Schneider

The 5 Noninvasive Treatments That Are Worth The $$$, From A Plastic Surgeon
Beauty

The 5 Noninvasive Treatments That Are Worth The $$$, From A Plastic Surgeon

Jamie Schneider

I'm A 55-Year-Old Holistic Esthetician—3 Skin Tips I Wish I Knew In My 20s
Beauty

I'm A 55-Year-Old Holistic Esthetician—3 Skin Tips I Wish I Knew In My 20s

Jamie Schneider

Here's What Your House Number Says About You, According To A Numerologist
Home

Here's What Your House Number Says About You, According To A Numerologist

Sarah Regan

Craving Thicker Brows? Here's What Experts Want You To Do
Beauty

Craving Thicker Brows? Here's What Experts Want You To Do

Hannah Frye

No Joke, I Tried This Eye Balm & Woke Up Looking 10 Years Younger
Beauty

No Joke, I Tried This Eye Balm & Woke Up Looking 10 Years Younger

Carleigh Ferrante

An Esthetician Shares How To Fix "Oily Dehydrated" Skin
Beauty

An Esthetician Shares How To Fix "Oily Dehydrated" Skin

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.