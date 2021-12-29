In case you couldn't tell, Bland sees a connection between everything on this planet (we agree; hence, one word, mindbodygreen), and that includes your own emotions. "Ideas, experiences, feelings, thoughts, and attitudes we might call 'soft' can be materialized into molecules through a transduction process that's related to the interface between our nervous and immune systems," Bland says.

Now, that sounds like a pretty technical process, but stay with us here: Every interaction you have is actually filled with molecules that create real effects in your body; so if you have a disturbing conversation, for example, you would create molecules of disturbance that lay down "cracks" in your nervous system.

It's a concept rooted in science: In fact, neuroscientist and pharmacologist Candace Pert, Ph.D., called them "molecules of emotion," and they can significantly affect your physical health. "These things are more than just transient because they can influence epigenetic processes," says Bland. "They can lay down memories that actually tag our genes in such a way that they remember these experiences long after the conversation has stopped." In other words: These experiences become materialized in your body, and, if those experiences are consistently negative, they can result in negative physical outcomes.

"People think they are soft, but they're not soft," Bland adds. "They're signals that translate directly through these receptor systems [our] thoughts, attitude, beliefs—like a lack of attribution, sense of fulfillment, and a sense of loneliness—and converts them into molecules that epigenetically modify our gene expression to be in a state of trauma or to be in a state of dysfunction or lack of balance."