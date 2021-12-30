How clearing clutter can benefit your brain health.

It’s simple: People tend to declutter as a means of control. “There's a lot of research showing that people have been clearing clutter a lot [during the pandemic], partly because they need the space in their homes, but also so they feel like they're more in control of their environments,” says Rubin. In fact, an article in the Washington Post calls it the great decluttering of 2020. “I can't control my schedule, but I can control my coat closet,” Rubin adds. “And that can make me feel better.”

Plus, clearing your outside environment of clutter can help your mind feel more at ease. Think about it: Doesn’t it feel oh-so calming to look at a freshly organized fridge or immaculately arranged closet? (No? Just me?) “The more cluttered my mind, the more peace I feel when my environment is harmonious,” functional medicine doctor Karyn Shanks, M.D., previously writes for mbg. “I feel less stressed when I pick up, clean off, put away (neatly), and get rid of what's no longer necessary—in the trash, the recycling, or a donation box.”

On the flipside, mountains of clutter can interfere with mental health as well: One 2017 study found that feeling overwhelmed by excessive possessions was associated with high procrastination scores. Another study found that participants who had higher stressful home scores (which include clutter and a sense of the home as unfinished) had increased levels of cortisol during the day.