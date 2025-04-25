"It turns out that a buildup of something called adenosine1 in your brain is what makes you feel sleepy," notes Breus, as the compound slows down nerve cell activity in your brain (which causes drowsiness). What caffeine does is binds to those adenosine receptors2 and effectively speeds the nerve cell activity back up, which provides a jolt of energy. But here's the thing: To your nerve cells, caffeine and adenosine look the same. "If you look at the molecular structure of adenosine and the molecular structure of caffeine, they're off by one molecule," notes Breus. "The thing that makes us wake up and the thing that makes us go to sleep is literally off by one molecule."