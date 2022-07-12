Peterson explains that the "inhale" method is great for relieving pressure on the bowels and pooping comfortably. "A lot of us don't know how to poop properly," she notes. "We are trying to remember that when we are pooping or when we are evacuating stool, we want our pelvic floor muscles to lengthen, to open, and to relax."

Breathwork can help to relax the body on the whole, so it stands to reason it would also help get things moving with your bowels. "As you breathe in, that pelvic floor will lengthen or drop," she notes. "When you're having a bowel movement or even when you're urinating, you really want to focus on breathing downward toward the openings."

In another video, Peterson breaks it down into the following steps: