“That’s the beauty of Ayurveda, it’s intuitive. If I’m too hot, I’m going to take off my sweater. If I’m too cold, I’m going to put it back on. If I am sluggish, I should exercise and move my body. If I have a cold, I should eat or drink something that’s warming,” says Ayurveda expert Martha Soffer, who is an herbalist, chef, Panchakarma expert, master Ayurvedic Pulse diagnostician, and founder of Surya Spa. Soffer is a sought-after excerpt, who has scores of celebrity clients at her Los Angeles based spa.