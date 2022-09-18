 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
Look For These Two Ingredients To Hydrate Your Skin From The Inside Out

Look For These Two Ingredients To Hydrate Your Skin From The Inside Out

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
This Ingredient Pair Is The Ultimate Power Couple For Dewy Skin

Image by svetikd / iStock

September 18, 2022 — 10:01 AM

As summer turns to fall, your skin may feel and look more dry. Of course, this means you’ll probably reach for a heavier face moisturizer, but what about internal hydration? Experts say you need to drink more water in the winter, so pouring yourself an extra glass may be a good idea; however there may be one more way to help hydrate your skin from within.

How astaxanthin and phytoceramides impact internal skin hydration.

The secret: mbg’s cellular beauty+. This revolutionary formula features a blend of science-backed cosmeceutical ingredients, a few of which specifically impact overall skin hydration.* 

The first powerhouse ingredient is astaxanthin—an antioxidant that can help combat oxidative stress in the skin. Beyond its purpose as a free-radical fighter, this carotenoid has been clinically shown to improve skin hydration, elasticity, and smoothness after six to eight weeks.*

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(25)
cellular beauty+

As with any supplement ingredient, it's important to keep the sourcing and dose in mind. In our star formula, we use a premium algal-sourced form of astaxanthin called AstaReal®. This form, in particular, has been clinically researched and shown to reduce fine lines and age spots after six to 16 weeks.*

The benefits don’t stop there—this blend is also packed with plant-sourced ceramides (aka, phytoceramides). In our blend, we use Ceramosides®, which have been clinically shown to significantly increase skin hydration, elasticity, and smoothness, and ease transepidermal water loss (TEWL), roughness, and a wrinkled appearance.* 

To say the very least, these ingredients are beneficial for overall skin health and top notch for increased skin hydration.* So if you’re gearing up for the drier months with heavier topicals, adding a supplement like cellular beauty+ may be the cherry on top to a great hydrating skin care regimen.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Many people experience drier skin in the cooler months, and therefore may benefit from an ultra-hydrating skin care routine. One way to supercharge your regimen is to consume science-backed ingredients that address your skin’s hydration levels from the inside out, like astaxanthin and phytoceramides. Here’s a full timeline of how long it takes to see results from cellular beauty+, if you want to learn more. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
cellular beauty+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(25)
cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(25)
cellular beauty+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This Ingredient Reduces The Appearance Of Wrinkles — Reviewers Rave About It Too

Alexandra Engler
This Ingredient Reduces The Appearance Of Wrinkles — Reviewers Rave About It Too
Wellness Trends

10 Shoes To Keep You Comfortable On Your Next Hot Girl Walk

Rachel MacPherson
10 Shoes To Keep You Comfortable On Your Next Hot Girl Walk
Love

45 Cute & Interesting Things To Do As A Couple To Deepen Your Bond

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
45 Cute & Interesting Things To Do As A Couple To Deepen Your Bond
Functional Food

How Many Vegetables You Need To Eat To Reap The Mental Health Benefits

Merrell Readman
How Many Vegetables You Need To Eat To Reap The Mental Health Benefits
Routines

Sore Muscles? Here Are The 6 Best Ways To Ease Discomfort, According To Trainers

Merrell Readman
Sore Muscles? Here Are The 6 Best Ways To Ease Discomfort, According To Trainers
Integrative Health

This Spice Is An Antioxidant Powerhouse: 5 Ways To Get It Daily

Sarah Regan
This Spice Is An Antioxidant Powerhouse: 5 Ways To Get It Daily
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Smoothie Tastes Like A Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake (Sans Blood Sugar Spike)

Kristine Thomason
This Smoothie Tastes Like A Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake (Sans Blood Sugar Spike)
Functional Food

A Functional Medicine Expert's Favorite Veggie + A Hack To Boost Nutrients

Hannah Frye
A Functional Medicine Expert's Favorite Veggie + A Hack To Boost Nutrients
Spirituality

The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships

The AstroTwins
The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships
Integrative Health

100s Of Reviewers Swear This Sleep Supplement Gives Them All-Day Energy

Emma Loewe
100s Of Reviewers Swear This Sleep Supplement Gives Them All-Day Energy
Beauty

Concealer Looking Caky? These Under-Eye Wrinkle Treatments May Be Your Answer

Hannah Frye
Concealer Looking Caky? These Under-Eye Wrinkle Treatments May Be Your Answer
Mental Health

I Struggled With Depression For Years—But This Type Of Exercise Changed My Life

Erin McGrady
I Struggled With Depression For Years—But This Type Of Exercise Changed My Life
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-astaxanthin-phytoceramides-impact-internal-skin-hydration
cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
cellular beauty+

Your article and new folder have been saved!