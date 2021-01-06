“I tried it as an experiment four years ago,” he shares. “I always thought it'd be difficult to do.” However, he committed to the task for three days—that’s it!—and found that after the short time period, the fast became easier and easier to accomplish. “At the end of three days, I wasn't hungry anymore. And I lost a dozen pounds over the course of about three or four months that I never thought I really had to lose. I thought I was at a healthy weight, and then I got to a healthier weight,” he recounts.

Of course, the same time restricted eating plan doesn’t work for everyone (or fasting at all, for that matter), so at the end of the day, it’s important to find the right eating plan for you. But if you’d like to try your hand at intermittent fasting, by all means.

“I think [fasting] works because it extends the period of time in which insulin levels are very low,” Taubes says. “The fat cells have to not be able to see insulin in the bloodstream. And if they're not, then they're going to mobilize fat from the fat cells, the fat cells are going to get leaner, and the lean tissue is going to burn that fat.” With intermittent fasting, “you prolong the amount of the time in the day in which the fat cells are mobilizing fat and your lean tissue using it for fuel.”