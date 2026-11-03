And Crum kept testing the idea. In a later study on how placebo affects nutrition2 , she had 46 participants drank the same shake. Some were told it was an indulgent, high-calorie treat, and others were told it was a sensible, low-calorie option. The group who thought they were indulging showed a steeper drop in ghrelin, the hormone that drives hunger, measured in the blood. It was the same shake, but when the participant's beliefs were different, their hormonal response was, too.