Your Weekly Horoscope: Get Ready For Tons Of Intuitive Hits

Can sensuality and sensibility coexist? That's the theme of the week as planets dance between the two realms. It begins on Monday, May 21, with the quarter moon in earthy, efficient Virgo. This lunar leveling may force us to deal with the not-so-dreamy aspects of a plan, like structure, organization, and budgets. Don't resist the reality checks. What you discover could be heartening! Perhaps your wild hares are more doable than you realized.

If you've been "all business, no bliss," this quarter moon urges you to tone down the ultra-pragmatic groove. What's the point of pushing to the finish line if you suffer the entire way there? Virgo is the sign of service, and these moonbeams could shine a light on capable support staff, even generous volunteers, who can lend a hand.