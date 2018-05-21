mindbodygreen

Your Weekly Horoscope: Get Ready For Tons Of Intuitive Hits

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Your Weekly Horoscope: Get Ready For Tons Of Intuitive Hits

Photo by Diana Simumpande x mbg Creative

May 21, 2018

On Monday, the quarter moon in Virgo will serve up a reality check.

Can sensuality and sensibility coexist? That's the theme of the week as planets dance between the two realms. It begins on Monday, May 21, with the quarter moon in earthy, efficient Virgo. This lunar leveling may force us to deal with the not-so-dreamy aspects of a plan, like structure, organization, and budgets. Don't resist the reality checks. What you discover could be heartening! Perhaps your wild hares are more doable than you realized.

If you've been "all business, no bliss," this quarter moon urges you to tone down the ultra-pragmatic groove. What's the point of pushing to the finish line if you suffer the entire way there? Virgo is the sign of service, and these moonbeams could shine a light on capable support staff, even generous volunteers, who can lend a hand.

On Friday, Jupiter will trine Neptune and give our intuition a boost.

On Friday, feel free to float off on a flight of fancy—or should we say, take a submarine down to the most soulful depths of the sea? Visionary Jupiter in Scorpio will make a rare trine (lucky, 120-degree angle) to soothsayer Neptune in Pisces, supercharging everyone's intuition and empathy. Suddenly, walking a mile in someone else's shoes seems like the only path worth taking. And after Friday, Jupiter and Neptune won't trine again in these signs for over 150 years. Take advantage of this rare transit to plunge into the most caring waters you can find. Finding ways to activate your higher consciousness could also be life-changing! And while it would be easy to escape into a drunken Friday-night reverie, dulling the senses means missing out on the messages that your imagination wants to deliver. Make yourself a conduit for divine downloads through meditation, vision boarding, listening to music, (sober) dancing, or delving into discussions about life's great mysteries. Whether you're metaphysically minded or a hard-core cynic, embracing the "woo" could leave you wonder-struck.

Article continues below

On Saturday, Venus opposes Saturn and forces us to think about our long-term goals.

On Saturday, va-va-voom Venus makes her annual opposition to structure-obsessed Saturn, pulling us between two extremes. Venus lives by the pleasure principle while Saturn follows an engineer's blueprints. Their awkward dance CAN be helpful, however, if we strive for a healthy balance. Romantically and artistically, we'll all have to come down from the clouds and think long-term. At the same time, conversations about "the future" don't have to be heavier than a lead anvil. Harness Venus' enchanting spirit while keeping one foot planted on Saturn's solid earth. Couples or creative collaborators may find win-wins where, before, there were only dead ends. How can you best support each other's dreams while still nurturing your bond? Could you find a savvier way to manage shared resources? Diplomatic Venus can help you hash through Saturn's practical questions without losing those loving feelings.

