This Is The Only G-Spot Vibrator That I've Ever Actually Liked
As a shopper editor, I've had the pleasure of testing out my fair share of sex toys, yet I've never been drawn to G-spot vibrators. The arched toys are specifically designed for internal stimulation with the goal of targeting the elusive Gräfenberg spot (i.e., a spot that I've repeatedly failed to find).
So when Maude offered to send over its Spot Vibrator, I was skeptical. Sure, the sleek vibrator has already accumulated more than 100 perfect 5-star ratings. But I'd been testing out various sexual wellness toys for more than six years to no avail.
As much as I loved Maude's other products—sensual massage candles, delightful bath salts, and silky nontoxic lubricant—I struggled to think this 8-inch wand would end a decade-long search for the G-spot.
And I apologize if this is TMI, but I was very, very wrong.
Wait, why do orgasms even matter for my health?
It goes without saying that sexual health is health—but I'd be remiss to point out that orgasms also come with some exciting health benefits. (You know, beyond feeling pretty darn great.)
Research links regular orgasms to shorter menstrual cycles, better skin, improved pelvic floor circulation, and even longevity. To explain that last one, your body relies on the hormone dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) to improve your bone density, bone fat, and sexual satisfaction1.
The adrenal hormone decreases in your 20s—but every orgasm or sexual turn-on can increase it. Good news considering low levels are linked to muscle weakness in your pelvic floor!
Which leads me back to Maude
Maude is already one of my favorite sexual wellness brands—whether it's the brand's powerful $49 mini vibrator or a hydrating coconut milk bath. Every item is fairly priced, including their sex toys. You won't find any individual product for more than $79.
Beyond options for clean ingredients in their personal care products (including INFRA-approved fragrances), the brand designs every device in-house to be water-resistant with FDA-grade silicone that's free of phthalates.
Long story short: I feel good about putting these products near intimate body parts.
My honest Maude Spot vibrator review
The Spot vibrator delivers on Maude's dedication to functionality meets form—in this case a very luxe-looking sex toy. Available in three colors, the water-resistant device offers five speeds that produce a deep rumbly sensation.
There's only one button on the entire toy, which doubles as both your on-and-off button and how you rotate through vibration speeds. (I've found the third speed to be my absolute favorite.)
When the device arrives, in FSC-certified packaging, I should add, it has just enough charge for you to start using right away.
Transparently, it took a few tries to find the right spot with this device. While it was great for clitoral stimulation—your G-spot toys can do both!—I was determined to find out whether this device would deliver on its name.
It's a good thing I held out. Once I became comfortable with the toy and how I could adjust it to suit my own body, I was able to find the same pleasure promised by other reviewers.
What other reviewers say
As much as I would love to continue my positive rant about the Spot, I know that one voice isn't always enough to convince you that a product is worth the splurge. So here's what other reviewers wrote:
- "I've been through my fair share of vibes. This one is next level. Not only does it get the job done, but its sleek shape is aesthetically pleasing to look at as well."
- "My wife and I are seniors (both 71). Toys have been part of our foreplay since we were in our late 20's. Yes, we are still intimate ....2-3 times per week. When I purchased the spot, I thought it was just going to be another vibrator. WOW was I wrong. This product helps achieve the most fantastic orgasms my wife has ever had."
- "Spot was spot on and has sent my old one into retirement. I haven't even made it to top speed—yet!"
Final details on the Maude Spot
- Materials: 100% platinum-grade silicone (FDA-grade)
- Waterproof: Water-resistant
- Speeds: 5
- Runtime: 120 minutes (at lowest speed)
- Charge time: 120 minutes, USB charger
- Warranty: 1 year
The takeaway
If you've never been a fan of G-spot vibrators, it's time to let Maude change your mind. Despite resembling a mini piece of art, the powerful arched toy is the perfect introduction to finding your own spot—and it's less than $70 with promo code MBG15.