This Treehouse Home In The Clouds Is A Total Dream: Let's Take A Tour

Music constantly plays in the background or on full blast, grooving with our moods between waking and slumber. We're surrounded by forest, so the sounds change from morning to night, season to season. I hear the wind roar through the trees in winter. In the spring, the frogs go nuts from dusk to dawn…so much so, I often wear earplugs. The owls call to each other in the evenings and the ravens during the day. The foxes are very chatty. A couple of nights ago, one woke me up in the middle of the night. (I had to have fun with it and call out, "Foxy! I’m trying to sleep. Please be quiet.") Then there's the ever-presence of our 10 clucking hens, two goats, and dog, Georgia.