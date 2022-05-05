This Arizona Home Has 91 Houseplants (& They're All Thriving)

I think my record player is currently the item that brings me the most joy for a couple of reasons. One is that music is such a necessity in my daily life. I am so happy and more productive when listening to music. I’ve also heard that music may help with plant health, which to me makes sense as they are living creatures too! The second reason is that my record player was secured through one of my very first brand collaborations. That brought me so much joy and helped me realize that I could actually make something for myself using my creative abilities.